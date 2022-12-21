Watch: Novak Djokovic and Aryna Sabalenka surprise fans with dance moves at the World Tennis League

Novak Djokovic and Aryna Sabalenka recently amazed fans with their flawless dance moves at the World Tennis League in Dubai.

Djokovic made his World Tennis League debut on Tuesday but was unable to lead his Falcons team to victory, losing 6-3, 6-4 to Alexander Zverev.

The Serb's defeat came after his teammates Grigor Dimitrov and Paula Badosa beat Dominic Thiem and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 5-7, 6-3, 10-4 in three sets in the opening doubles match and Hawks' Elena Rybakina defeated Falcons' Aryna Sabalenka 0-6, 6-1, 10-6 to tie the scoreline.

The moment that drew everyone's attention, however, was when Djokovic and Sabalenka were caught on camera dancing to the Bollywood song "Nadiyon Paar" from the film Roohi. The beats seemed to have caught the duo's interest before the start of a match, and they broke into an unexpected dance.

In an earlier interview with Dubai Sports Channel, the Serb expressed his excitement about competing in the tournament and stated that he is looking forward to it.

"I’m very excited to anticipate what is going to be these next five days for us in the tournament, with music and entertainment and sports and tennis. I’m looking forward to it," he said.

Novak Djokovic to face off against Nick Kyrgios

Novak Djokovic in action at the World Tennis League.

Novak Djokovic will face Nick Kyrgios in the Falcons' next match against the Eagles. This will be a rematch of their 2022 Wimbledon final, where the Serb defeated the Aussie in a four-set thriller to lift his seventh title at SW19.

Nick Kyrgios got off to a strong start with Team Eagles doubles partner Bianca Andreescu. They won 6-2, 6-3 over Team Kites' Holger Rune and Eugenie Bouchard.

However, he lost his next singles match to the Kites' Felix Auger-Aliassime, 7-5, 6-3. The Canadian easily got the job done to lead his team to a 35-27 victory over the Eagles at the end of the day.

Regarding his upcoming match with the 21-time Grand Slam winner, Kyrgios stated that the Serb and his team Falcons are in his sights. The Australian went even further and asserted that he can assure his team, the Eagles, a victory over the Falcons.

"The team that has my eye is definitely Novak and the Falcons. I can't wait to come up against them and I can guarantee an Eagles win. I thrive and have so much fun in a team environment. An event like this for the fans is so important," Kyrgios said.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis

Poll : 0 votes