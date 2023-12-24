WATCH: Novak Djokovic busts out the dance moves in new Australian Open kit ahead of 2024 season

Novak Djokovic showed off his 2024 Australian Open kit with a special dance performance, appearing in a promotional video for Asics.

The Serb is set to down a white and blue kit for the Melbourne Major next year, where he will be on the hunt for his 25th Grand Slam. He will also be the defending champion at the tournament, having defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas in last year's final to win his 10th title at the year's first Major.

Asics dedicated a TikTok video to the World No. 1 on Saturday, celebrating his 2023 season. Djokovic ended the year with seven tiles -- the Adelaide International, the Australian Open, the French Open, the Cincinnati Masters, the US Open, the Paris Masters and the ATP Finals.

He won 56 matches all year and ended the year as World No. 1, also leapfrogging Rafael Nadal's Grand Slam (22) tally to become the man with the most Majors in the Open Era (24). In overall tennis history, only Margaret Court has as many Majors as the Serb, followed by Serena Williams (23).

In the video, the 36-year-old, seemingly delighted at the way his 2023 season unfolded, busted out the dance moves in joy, at the same time giving a fans a glimpse into the kit he will wear at the Melbourne Major.

"24th Major win ✅ 7 titles ✅ 56 match wins ✅ All in 2023, AND he's got the winning moves as well," the post was captioned.

The way Novak Djokovic played in 2023 was absolutely incredible, says Tim Henman

Speaking in a recent interview with Eurosport, former British ATP player lavished praise on Novak Djokovic for the way he ended the 2023 season, winning all four tournaments he competed in between Wimbledon and the Davis Cup (Cincinnati Masters, the US Open, the Paris Masters and the ATP Finals).

Henman is of the opinion that the World No. 1 is playing with a lot more mental freedom these days than in the past, mainly because he has finally overtaken Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal in the Slam race.

"Not only the events he won, but the way he played was just absolutely incredible. And I do feel mentally it looks like he's playing with a lot of freedom," Tim Henman said.

"I think for such a long time he's been chasing Federer and Nadal and all those different records: the number of Grand Slam wins or finishing the year No. 1 or weeks at No. 1… and now he's overtaken them. I think this is the position that he's desired for so long. He's achieved it and he's playing better than ever," he added.

