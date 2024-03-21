WATCH: Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz, Grigor Dimitrov and other tennis players share what makes them happy on International Happiness Day

Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz and Grigor Dimitrov were among the few tennis players who spoke on what made them happy on the occasion of International Happiness Day.

The ATP Tour's official channel posted a short clip of the players' response with the camera following them around as they went about their busy schedule.

Fresh off his Indian Wells Masters title-win, Carlos Alcaraz said that being with people close to him made him happy.

"I think right now, being with my close people," said Alcaraz [at 0:17].

Gael Monfils and Andrey Rublev also gave a similar response by acknowledging that having their loved ones healthy and around them made them happy.

Grigor Dimitrov gave a heartfelt response by reflecting that each day brought something that made the Bulgarian happy.

"Everything. Daily. I have a lot of happy moments throught the day. It starts when I wake up," said Dimitrov [at 0:41].

Sebastian Korda took no time to say "My girlfriend" before Felix Auger Aliassime said "Winning". Stefanos Tsitsipas felt playing tennis made him happy. Taylor Fritz had multiple reason to be happy including his girlfriend and playing tennis.

Zhang Zhizhen gave an unconventional response and stated that having time to play video games made him happy. Jannik Sinner credited his father's cooking that made him smile.

Novak Djokovic decided to give the love back, looked at the cameraman and hilariously answered:

"You make me happy. You brought a lot of good energy. Wow. Amazing. You dress well man."

Novak Djokovic withdraws from Miami Open, Carlos Alcaraz aims for Sunshine Double

Carlos Alcaraz at the 2024 Indian Wells Masters

Novak Djokovic was stunned by Lucky Loser Luca Nardi in the third round of the Indian Wells Masters. He subsequently announced his withdrawal from the Miami Open and will return to action at the Monte-Carlo Masters during the clay-court season as per his official website.

Carlos Alcaraz, on the other hand, won the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, which was his first title since his Wimbledon triumph. The Spaniard will next compete in the Miami Open as the top seed with the aim of winning the Sunshine Double.

Carlos Alcaraz received a bye in the first round of the Miami Open due to being one of the seeded players. He will face either Aleksandar Vukic or Roberto Carballes Baena in the second round. The Spaniard previously won the tournament in 2022 after beating Casper Ruud in the final.

