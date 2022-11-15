Watch: Novak Djokovic catches Stefanos Tsitsipas unaware with stunning cross-court drop shot at ATP Finals 2022

Novak Djokovic kickstarted his ATP Finals campaign on Monday (November 14) with a victory over the Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas. Djokovic won in straight sets, 6-4, 7-6(4), hitting some of his finest shots. The former World No. 1 brought his A-game right from the start of the match.

Novak led one game to love when it was Tsitsipas’ turn to serve. During his first service game, the Greek hit a well-timed drop shot that looked like a sure winner. However, he was caught unaware as Djokovic raced to the net and slid, hitting back with a stunning cross-court drop shot, showcasing his perfection and class.

The 21-time Grand Slam winner broke Tsitsipas' serve in that game and held on, eventually claiming the first set.

Tsitsipas stepped up and tied him in the second set, but it was Djokovic who finally came out on top. The Serb is now a step closer to possibly winning his sixth title at the tournament.

However, Novak Djokovic's journey to the top will not be easy as he will face tough competition from the players in his draw, including former title winner Daniil Medvedev.

Novak Djokovic set to play Andrey Rublev next at the 2022 ATP Finals

Novak Djokovic in action at the Paris Masters

Novak Djokovic will now square off against Russian Andrey Rublev in the round-robin of the ATP Finals tomorrow.

Djokovic has had an up-and-down season as he was unable to participate in the Australian Open and the US Open due to his unvaccinated status. However, the reigning Wimbledon champion claimed three ATP Masters titles in Rome, Astana, and Tel Aviv.

To add to Novak's confidence, he will be coming into the match off the back of his first win of the tournament against current World No. 3 Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Andrey Rublev has had a decent season himself. Although he did not make a deep run at the Australian Open and was unable to compete at Wimbledon due to a ban on Russian players, he reached the quarterfinals at both the French Open and the US Open.

The Moscow-born player notched four title wins at the ATP Masters in Gijon, Belgrade, Dubai, and Marseille. Rublev too comes off the back of a stunning victory in his first match of the tournament against Daniil Medvedev.

It will be an interesting clash as both players are in fine form at the round-robin in Turin tomorrow.

