WATCH: Novak Djokovic celebrates Arangelovdan with his family and Patriarch of the Serbian Orthodox Church

Former World No. 1 Novak Djokovic capped off another successful season on the tour after winning his fifth title of the year at the ATP Finals in Turin. The 21-time Major champion finished the year as the No. 5 in the ATP Rankings with a win/loss record of 42-7 in 2022.

Following his win, he recently took to social media to wish his fellow Serbs on the festival of Arangelovdan.

Djokovic, a devout Christian, can be seen, in a video that has surfaced online, enjoying the festivities with his family. His family’s patron saint and His Holiness Porfirije, the Patriarch of the Serbian Orthodox Church, are also with them.

"Extremely special for me, I'm very grateful to my wife and my children for coming" – Novak Djokovic

It was a family affair for Djokovic at the 2022 ATP Finals in Turin as he cruised to the sixth title at the year-end championships while being cheered on by his family throughout.

In his post-match press conference, the Serb revealed that he was grateful to his wife for her support:

"Extremely special for me. I'm very grateful to my wife and my children for coming. I don't get to have these moments on the tour with them so much, so I of course try to enjoy it as much as I possibly can.

The Serb continued, describing his children's enthusiasm for the sport:

"I took both of my children, particularly my son, a lot to the tennis training sessions, warmups, and matches. He was very loud. I was very surprised. I could hear his voice the entire time [smiling]. He was very much into it. They both are now aware of what's going on, what the father is doing."

The Serb mentioned that traveling with his family has made life easier on the tour as there is less pressure on him during events:

"They make my life on the tour easier. The pressures, the expectations, the tensions that you normally go through on big tournaments like this, when they're around, it lowers a bit so I can have that time off, quality time with my family."

