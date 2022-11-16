Watch: Novak Djokovic celebrates with his kids after ATP Finals win over Andrey Rublev

Novak Djokovic celebrated his win against Andrey Rublev at the 2022 ATP Finals with his children, who have traveled all the way to Turin to accompany him at the season-ending tournament.

The 21-time Slam winner has booked his spot in the knockouts of the ATP Finals, and is two wins away from equaling Roger Federer's record six titles at the tournament after he continued his ravaging run in the ATP Finals with a 6-4, 6-1 win over the Russian.

The ATP Tour's official Twitter handle uploaded a video of the 21-time Grand Slam champion celebrating his winning moment with his children, hugging them tightly after the flawless performance in front of the Italian crowd.

The former World No. 1 had recently gone on record that his five-year-old daughter is dubious about tennis and is more attracted to ballet.

"My daughter started playing a few times a week with her friends from school and from ballet dancing," he said during a post-match presser at the Paris Masters, adding, "She's more into ballet, and she's a real girl, and I love that about her. She's kind of flashy with tennis. You know, sometimes she wants to play; sometimes she's really not interested," Djokovic said.

Djokovic's son Stefan, meanwhile, who is learning tennis, was spotted showing off his tennis skills with Goran Ivanisevic, the Serb's coach, at the Pala Alpitour in Turin. The 21-time Slam champion kept a modest stance when discussing his son's career aspirations.

"I don't put him under pressure," the Serb said at Paris Masters. "I don't put expectations on him. For me it's important for him to see tennis as a game, a sport that can help him develop physically, mentally, etc. But it's too early to talk about his career and anything else. It's too early. So please don't ask questions about his career. He's only 8 years old. So it's too early," he claimed.

Novak Djokovic appeared in excellent shape and secured his spot in the ATP Finals semifinals by defeating Andrey Rublev 6-4, 6-1. The Serbian was dominant on serve and return to such an extent that at the end of the decisive first set, Rublev, unable to contain his rage, slammed the ball and his racket onto the court.

The former World No. 1 appeared to be in pristine condition throughout, particularly in the second set when he raced away with the match and left Rublev with no other options.

Djokovic served it out to ensure the 11th semifinal of his career in the season-ending competition. In the semifinals, the Serb is likely to face off against either Taylor Fritz or Felix Auger-Aliassime, who are currently in line to finish in second place in the Green Group.

