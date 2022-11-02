Novak Djokovic on his son Stefan starting to play tennis: "Please don't ask questions about his career, he's only 8 years old"

Looking for his fifth singles title of the season, Novak Djokovic got off to a great start at the Paris Masters as he beat Maxime Cressy 7-6(1), 6-4 in one hour and 43 minutes in the second round of the ATP 1000 tournament on Tuesday.

The 34th-ranked American's biggest strength — his serve — also proved to be one of the main reasons for his loss. While he fired 15 aces, compared to just four from the Serb, Cressy also committed 10 double faults. The only breakpoint of the match came in the ninth game of the fourth set when Djokovic took the lead and closed out the match. It was the first meeting between the two players.

In a press conference after the match, the 21-time Grand Slam champion spoke about his son Stefan, who was seen playing tennis during Wimbledon this year. The tennis star was asked if it was a source of motivation to see him play. The 35-year-old agreed and stated that it was a special feeling that he had never experienced before.

"Yes, of course. I said that for me it's the greatest source of motivation to see him when he watches me in a tournament or when he asks me to play, it's a very special feeling that I have never had in my life. So it's also interesting to feel or to hear what he says. When he's watching a match, it's very special," Djokovic said.

However, the Serb requested that journalists not talk about Stefan's career just yet since he was only eight.

"But I don't put him under pressure. I don't put expectations on him. For me it's important for him to see tennis as a game, a sport that can help him develop physically, mentally, etc. But it's too early to talk about his career and anything else. It's too early. So please don't ask questions about his career. He's only 8 years old. So it's too early," he added.

Novak Djokovic to face Karen Khachanov in Paris Masters R3

In the third round of the Paris Masters, Novak Djokovic will square off against Karen Khachanov in what will be the ninth meeting between the two players. So far, the Serb leads the Russian 7-1 in their head-to-head. They clashed in the quarterfinals of the Astana Open last month, with the Belgrade star winning the match in straight sets.

In his first match in Paris, 19th-ranked Khachanov beat Argentina's Sebastian Baez 6-1, 6-1 and in the second match, he defeated Marc-Andrea Huesler 6-3, 4-6, 6-4.

