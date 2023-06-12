Novak Djokovic scripted history at the French Open on Sunday, beating Casper Ruud in straight sets to win a record 23rd Grand Slam singles title.

Djokovic recovered from a 1-4 start to take the 90-minute opener in a tiebreak, and there would be no looking back from there. He rode his momentum to surge 3-0 ahead in the second en route taking a two-set lead.

In a competitive decider, the Serb broke Ruud to love in the 11th game to serve out victory, becoming the first male player to win 23 Grand Slam singles titles. He also became the oldest Roland Garros winner in the Open Era and the first man to win the triple career Grand Slam.

Shortly after his historic triumph, as Court Philippe-Chatrier cleared out, Novak Djokovic and his family enjoyed some 'me time' on the hallowed court. The Serb was seen running around after his five-year-old daughter Tara.

The triumph over Ruud was doubly sweet for Djokovic, as he returned to the top of the standings for a record-extending 379th week, displacing Carlos Alcaraz, whom he beat in the semifinals.

The 36-year-old is now halfway through a calendar year Grand Slam, having won the last 21 matches. Djokovic has won the last three titles at the next Major - Wimbledon. Ominous signs for the rest of the field.

"It's amazing to know that I'm one ahead of both of them in Grand Slams" - Novak Djokovic on Grand Slam title race with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal

Novak Djokovic is in 23rd heaven.

Having trailed Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal since his Grand Slam debut in 2005, Novak Djokovic has finally overtaken both his super rivals with his triumph on Sunday.

It took 18 long years, but the hunter is now finally the hunted. Reflecting on the enormity of his achievement, Djokovic said about his two biggest rivals:

"I have always compared myself to these guys, because those two are the two greatest rivals I ever had in my career. I have said it before many times that they have actually defined me as a player, and all the success that I have, you know, they have contributed to it, in a way, because of the rivalries and the matchups that we had."

He added:

"It's amazing to know that I'm one ahead of both of them in Grand Slams. ... We cannot forget, in the last 20 years, it's kind of reached the golden era of the men's tennis, as people like to call it. So I'm really grateful to be part of this group of guys."

With Federer now retired and Nadal unlikely to play again this year due to injury, Novak Djokovic is the last member of men's tennis' fabled Big 3 and still going strong.

