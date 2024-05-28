Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz Coco Gauff and other tennis players enjoyed a brief respite from their gruelling scheduled at the 2024 French Open. They combined their chosen sounds from the grounds of Roland Garros to create a fun and soothing ASMR video.

ASMR (autonomous sensory meridian response) videos include sounds of minor activities such as spraying a water bottle or tapping. While some viewers may experience “tingles”, others may find them soothing or relaxing. The organizers at the French Open capitalised on the growing trend to involve players in the fun exercise.

The Roland Garros official channel shared the final cut on Instagram. It began with the players whispering their names and welcoming the viewers to watch. After the introduction, it continued with Alexander Zverev hilariously scratching a tennis ball. Coco Gauff could be also be seen tapping and playing the strings of a tennis racquet while Caroline Garcia burst into laughter in the clip.

"Ready to relax? Get your best headset on and close your eyes for this first episode of ASM𝙍𝙂," Roland Garros' channel captioned the video on Instagram.

Court sounds including brooming of the clay and winding of the net could also be heard in the video. The players also used French words and phrases including 'pain au chocolate' whispered by Coco Gauff and 'J'aime Roland Garros et Paris' by Djokovic.

At the end of the clip, the 24-time Grand Slam champion could be seen blowing a kiss and whispering 'bisou'.

Novak Djokovic, Coco Gauff and Alexander Zverev's campaigns at the French Open 2024 so far

Novak Djokovic is gearing up to take the spotlight at the 2024 French Open. He will open his campaign against Pierre-Hugues Herbert in the first round.

Herbert has been finding his footing in the Challenger circuit with this year's Challenger Quimper title to his name. He was also the finalist at the Challenger Napoli where he lost to the eventual winner Luca Nardi.

This will be one of the rare occasions when the World No. 1 will enter the clay Major without a title to his name in the season. Djokovic's best result in the clay swing has been a semifinal run at the Monte-Carlo Masters.

Alexander Zverev progressed to the second round with a victory over 14-time French Open champion Rafael Nadal. He will play the winner between David Goffin and Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard.

Coco Gauff enjoyed a comfortable 6-1, 6-1 victory over Julia Avdeeva in her opening round. She will next clash with Tamara Zidansek in the second round.

