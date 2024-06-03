WATCH: Novak Djokovic conferred new nickname by Ons Jabeur as Tunisian teases him about late-night finish in French Open 3R

Ons Jabeur greeted Novak Djokovic as he waited for the clock to strike his scheduled time to face Francisco Cerundolo in the 2024 French Open fourth round. The Tunisian conferred a new nickname on the Serb considering his late-night finish against Lorenzo Musetti.

Djokovic took on Italian Musetti in the third round of the tournament on Saturday, June 1. The Serb's match was scheduled to begin at 8:20 pm local time but the match was delayed and started after 10:30 pm.

Due to the delay, the third-round encounter continued into the wee hours of the morning of Sunday (June 2). Djokovic was on the brink of defeat as he was two sets to one down. However, the top seed came from behind to pull off a remarkable win 7-5, 6-7(6), 2-6, 6-3, 6-0. The match ended at 3:07 am.

After the match, Djokovic was not in the mood to sleep and hoped to join a party if anyone was going.

On Monday (June 3), Djokovic is up against Argentinian Cerundolo in the fourth round. Before his match began at the Court Philippe-Chatrier, the Serb met Jabeur and greeted the Tunisian with her nickname "Minister of Happiness".

In return, Jabeur called Djokovic "Minister of Playing Late" concerning his long Saturday night. Watch the meeting between the players who are well-known for their cheeky characters below:

Jabeur is through to the quarterfinal stage of the 2024 French Open. She has lost just one set in her four matches at the Paris Slam this year. In the fourth round, she got the better of Clara Tauson 6-4, 6-4.

Jabeur will face a tough test in her quarterfinal encounter with Coco Gauff. The American has not lost a set throughout her French Open campaign this year and she got the better of Elisabetta Cocciaretto 6-1, 6-2 in the fourth round. Gauff and Jabeur will face off on Tuesday (June 4).

Novak Djokovic refused to comment on the scheduling of the French Open 2024

Novak Djokovic at the 2024 French Open.

The French Open has come under heavy criticism this year because of the mishaps in scheduling caused by delays due to rain. The doubles event has faced the brunt of the issue. But, to keep the singles event on track, matches have had to begin early and end late.

Novak Djokovic and Lorenzo Musetti's past 3:00 am finish was not received well. However, Djokovic refused to comment on the matter and instead claimed that the performances put up by him and Musetti should be talked about more.

