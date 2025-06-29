WATCH: Novak Djokovic crashes Aryna Sabalenka's Wimbledon press conference, teases her about 'lacking intensity' on court

Novak Djokovic crashed Aryna Sabalenka's press conference ahead of the 2025 Wiimbledon Championships, the main draw of which will begin on Monday, June 30. The 24-time Grand Slam champion brought-out his unique sense of humor as he teased the World No. 1 about "lacking intensity" on-court.

In a clip shared on X, Sabalenka could be seen interacting with the media about her one-hour practice session with Djokovic when she spotted the latter in the wings. The Serb made a surprise appearance and asked the Belarusian what questions were being put forward by the press. However, before answering, Sabalenka put her own question to the 100-time tour level champion.

"First of all Novak, let me ask you a question. What do you think about hitting with me? How do you see my level is it good?," asked Sabalenka.

“I think you have the potential,” Djokovic joked. “You're a really talented player. You have nice strokes, good technique. Can I be honest? You're lacking intensity on the court. You don't have enough intensity. It's too flat. You've got to tighten up a little bit, put some power in it.”

The members of the press could be heard laughing in the clip given Sabalenka's powerful and agressive style of play and Djokovic's own legendary on-court tenacity. The interaction also highlighted the duo's mutual respect and friendship and the ease with which they could share a friendly banter.

Novak Djokovic hilariously called out Aryna Sabalenka's grunting as "hinderance" in Wimbledon practice

Novak Djokovic at the 2025 Giorgio Armani Tennis Classic. Image: Getty

Novak Djokovic joined forces Aryna Sabalenka for a practice session ahead of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships. Apart from sharpening their tennis skills, the duo also enjoyed some fun-filled moments and lighthearted interactions.

In one such instance, the Serb took a dig at the WTA World No. 1 by calling out her loud grunting.

"That would be a hindrance on the ATP tour," Djokovic said to Sabalenka.

Sabalenka hilariously responded:

"I thought we were friends?"

Sabalenka will be looking for a fourth title, while Djokovic will be eyeing a historic 25th Grand Slam at this year's Championships. Sabalenka is the 2025 Australian Open and the French Open runner-up and will be hoping to lay her hands on her first Grand Slam trophy of the season.

Novak Djokovic has suffered two heartbreaking (2023 and 2024) Wimbledon final losses at the hands of defending champion Carlos Alcaraz. A win this year would also place the Serb alongside Roger Federer for an all-time record at the grass-court major with 8 Wimbledon titles.

