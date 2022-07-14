Watch: Novak Djokovic dances the tango

While Novak Djokovic's footwork is seen in all its glory on the tennis court, the freshly crowned seven-time Wimbledon champion displayed it on the dancefloor recently.

In a video posted on Sport Klub's website and YouTube account, Djokovic was seen dancing the tango.

The Serb was applauded by the audience before and after his performance.

Fans did not seem to mind Djokovic trading his tennis shoes for dancing ones as they expressed on Twitter how much they loved the shift.

"Wow! I didn't know you were a professional dancer too @DjokerNole. I mean, look at the movements, just so good," a fan posted.

"Nice footwork, great anticipation, greater composure," said one.

"What a good steps of Novak," replied another fan.

Another fan said, "Multitalented!"

Tennis? Check. Dancing? Check. A couple of fans noted how Djokovic seemed to be good at everything.

In recent updates by journalist Sasa Ozmo on Twitter, Djokovic was in Visoko in Bosnia and Herzegovina to grace the opening of a new regional tennis center there.

The Serb played exhibition matches with Bosnian Aldin Setkic, Slovenian Aljaz Bedene and Croatian Ivan Dodig during the event, according to a report by Reuters.

Before going to Visoko, the 21-time Grand Slam champion received a hero's welcome from an adoring crowd upon his return to his hometown in Serbia on Monday.

Djokovic beat mercurial Aussie and first-time Major semifinalist Nick Kyrgios to claim his fourth straight and seventh overall Wimbledon title, putting him a trophy away from Rafael Nadal's 22-title haul and one ahead of Roger Federer.

Novak Djokovic's COVID-19 vaccine stance continues to draw flak

Novak Djokovic's unwavering stand against receiving the COVID-19 vaccine continues to taint his on-court success.

Novak Djokovic is currently in hot water as his continued refusal to receive the COVID-19 vaccine is brought up anew following the US' current vaccination rules which will prohibit him from participating in the US Open.

Among those who took jabs at Djokovic are British presenter Piers Morgan and journalist Benjamin Butterworth.

Morgan called Djokovic a "science-denying hero" while Butterworth went so far as calling the Serb a "disgrace" and "one of the most dangerous people in sport and one of the most dangerous celebrities on this planet."

Djokovic said in an article on Tennis Majors that the Wimbledon victory gave him "huge relief" because the Australian deportation saga and the subsequent "ugly insults, provocations and media's constant reminders" caused him to be "constantly stressed out like never before" in his life.

