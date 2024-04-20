"Not sure if we found him or he found us" - Novak Djokovic's wife Jelena looks back on rescue dog's adventures ft. puppy adorably attacking Serb's arm

Novak Djokovic's wife Jelena recently shared glimpses of their rescue dog's adventures.

Djokovic and Jelena are known dog lovers. Their two poodles, named Pierre and Tesla, regularly feature in Jelena's social media updates. The couple often travels to different cities for the tournaments with their dogs. Also, the two have always advocated rescuing dogs over buying them.

Most recently, Jelena looked back on the dog they saved from homelessness. She posted a few pictures and videos about bringing the dog home, bathing it, and playing with it.

In a video clip that Jelena shared, the puppy can be seen adorably attacking Djokovic's strong hand. In the last couple of photographs, Jelena could be spotted taking a walk in the woods with the grown-up version of the dog.

"Not sure if we found him or he found us. Luckily, none of us is lost anymore," Jelena captioned the post.

Notably, Djokovic also took to Instagram and shared with his followers a video about him playing with the rescued dog and Pierre in the grass on a sunny day. Interestingly, the dog can be seen targeting the Serb's arm again and then hopping on him.

"Who let the dogs out?" the Serb captioned the song referencing Baha Men's iconic song released in the year 2000.

Novak Djokovic was once upset about his dog Pierre not being allowed at Wimbledon

A photo from the Wimbledon Championships 2011.

Novak Djokovic's poodle Pierre has been traveling with him since 2008. But in 2011, the Serb was unable to take Pierre to the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club during the Wimbledon Championships.

People cited a source from The Telegraph reporting on the matter about the Serb requesting the establishment to let Pierre in but met disappointment.

"He is upset that he can’t bring Pierre to Wimbledon and he is pleading with authorities to let the dog in. Whenever he can he takes the dog with him. He is genuinely upset. For him, this is a very serious issue," People published on June 29, 2011.

Notably, it was the year when Djokovic was crowned at the London Major for the first time in his career. He defeated defending champion Rafael Nadal 6-4, 6-1, 1-6, 6-3 in the summit clash after having gone past the likes of Jeremy Chardy, Kevin Anderson, Marcos Baghdatis, Michael Llodra, Bernard Tomic, and Jo-Wilfried Tsonga.

Since then, he has won Wimbledon six more times in 2014, 2015, 2018, 2019, 2021, and 2022.

