Watch: Novak Djokovic gears up for Monte-Carlo Masters with a practice session

World No. 1 and arguably the greatest of all time, Novak Djokovic has had a controversial season thus far. The Serb was not allowed to participate at the Australian Open because of his vaccine status but will be back in action when the claycourt season begins.

While it remains unclear just how many tournaments the World No. 1 will be allowed to compete in during the clay swing, his participation at the Monte-Carlo Masters and the Serbia Open has been confirmed. Djokovic recently took to Twitter to post a video of himself training as he gears up for the Masters 1000 event in Monte Carlo, starting on April 10.

Djokovic has won the Monte-Carlo Masters twice - 2013 and 2015 - and will be going up against the likes of Miami Masters champion Carlos Alcaraz and familiar foe Stan Wawrinka, who was handed a wildcard for the event. Daniil Medvedev and Rafael Nadal will both be missing from the Masters 1000 tournament due to injury.

The World No. 1 will be playing in his first tournament since the Dubai Duty Free Championships in February, where he was shocked by Jiří Veselý in the quarterfinals.

What's at stake for Novak Djokovic at the 2022 Monte-Carlo Masters?

Djokovic with the trophy during the 2015 edition of the event

Novak Djokovic will head into this year's edition of the Monte-Carlo Masters defending 90 points. The World No. 1 was knocked out at the quarter-final stage of last year's edition by Dan Evans.

With the likes of Medvedev and Nadal breathing down his neck in the ATP rankings, it is imperative that Djokovic does well in Monte Carlo, a competition that hasn't always been the best hunting ground for him. The Serb has made it to the final on four occasions and has lost to Nadal twice - 2009 and 2012.

However, with Medvedev sidelined for up to two months, Djokovic has the opportunity to go into the French Open as the World No. 1. Nadal, who is also on the sidelines with a rib fracture, will be touch-and-go for the Paris Major.

After the Monte-Carlo Masters, the World No. 1 will compete in his home tournament in Serbia. Djokovic will be determined to use this opportunity to consolidate his position at the top of the rankings and find his best form ahead of his title defense at Roland Garros in May.

