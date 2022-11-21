Watch: Novak Djokovic gets the trembles again during ATP Finals final against Casper Ruud

Novak Djokovic's bid for a sixth title at the ATP Finals is underway against Casper Ruud on Sunday, where the Serb's fans were handed a minor worry. In the changeover during the match, the 21-time Grand Slam champion was seen trembling physically, not for the first time at the tournament.

During the final group stage fixture against Daniil Medvedev as well, Djokovic got the "trembles," which he eventually overcame to beat the Russian in a physically-excrutiating three-setter. Thankfully, his semifinal clash against Taylor Fritz was a rather comfortable affair, allowing the five-time winner some much-needed rest.

However, the return of these visible shakes in the final could be a point of worry for fans of the World No. 8 ahead of the new season.

Speaking at his press conference after the clash against Medvedev, the 35-year-old was asked about the same, a question he refused to answer on the grounds that he did not want to reveal information to his opponents.

However, the former World No. 1 implied that it was just a usual condition of physical fatigue due to the long season, and nothing to worry about.

"There was a lot of different things. But I'm not going to go into details about it because I just don't feel it's a place for me to share that because why would I? I don't want to reveal what I'm going through exactly to my opponents," Djokovic said.

"Everyone has one of those days where they struggle more physically. For me that was today. I'm very proud to be able to find a way, because that's what we are I think owing to ourselves and to the team and to the people who come and watch you, is to always try to give your very best in that given moment," he added.

At the time of print, the Serb had taken the first 7-5, breaking Ruud's final service game on the first set point opportunity he had.

Novak Djokovic set for biggest pay day in men's tennis history at the ATP Finals

Unbeaten in the tournament so far, Novak Djokovic stands to earn a total of $4.7 million if he goes on to win the 2022 ATP Finals, marking the biggest pay day in men's tennis history. Speaking at his press conference after the clash against Taylor Fritz in the semifinals, the Serb touched on the topic, remarking that the media do not factor in all the expenses when talking about his earnings.

According to the 21-time Grand Slam champion, he was extremely lucky to be in such a position in his life, but at the same time, it was a consequence of associating himself with the right team and having the love and support of his family.

"People can see how much we are earning. What the media is not writing about is all the taxes and also the other expenses. But that's fine. I cannot sit here and talk about money as an issue in my life or anything like that," Djokovic said. "I've been very blessed and lucky. It comes as a consequence of my tennis and the success that I've had, along with my family and my team."

