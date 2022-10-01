Watch: Novak Djokovic makes young fan's day after Tel Aviv QF win

In a video posted by Tennis TV on Twitter, Novak Djokovic was seen giving away his own tennis racquet to a young fan in the stands, making his day and showing his class to the tennis world once again.

Playing in the quarterfinals of the 2022 Tel Aviv Watergen Open, the top seed beat his Canadian counterpart Vasek Pospisil 7-6(5), 6-3, to qualify for the semifinals of the tournament.

After securing the way, the former World No. 1 casually walked towards the stands and handed over his racquet to a fan holding a banner for the 21-time Grand Slam winner.

"Always giving back @DjokerNole," Tennis TV captioned the tweet.

The fan was understandably elated and soon started sobbing after receiving his idol's used racquet. Novak Djokovic will now take on Roman Safiullin in the penultimate match of the tournament, their first meeting on the ATP Tour.

"I still want to play tennis even though I achieved pretty much everything" - Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic recently touched upon his plans for retirement in the coming years ahead of his Tel Aviv campaign.

Speaking about his retirement, the Serb said he has no current plans of retiring despite winning "pretty much everything." The former World No. 1's previous tournament was the Laver Cup, representing Team Europe. The Serb had a flying start after winning his first two matches, a singles match followed by a doubles tie. However, on the last day, he lost his singles match to Team World's Felix Auger-Aliassime.

During the pre-tournament press conference in Tel Aviv, the 21-time Grand Slam champion reflected on his career, saying that he still has the "passion" and "hunger" to continue swinging his racquet for many more years.

“I still want to play tennis even though I achieved pretty much everything that you can achieve in tennis," said Djokovic. "I still have passion and hunger to play at a highest professional level.”

Speaking in his on-court interview after the tournament opener, the 35-year-old praised the "fantastic atmosphere" and thanked the passionate crowd for their support.

"Fantastic atmosphere here tonight, thank you very much, I like the court, it's very intimate and it's very loud," he said. "The crowd here is very passionate about the sport, about tennis and I'm really, really happy to be here and to perform here in front of you, so thank you for your support."

