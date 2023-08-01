WATCH: Novak Djokovic gives a shot at learning Michael Jackson's iconic dance moves with French street dancer Salif Gueye

Novak Djokovic recently tried his luck at learning legendary pop singer Michael Jackson's iconic dance moves with French street dancer Salif Gueye.

Serbian Novak Djokovic had a bitter-sweet run at the recently concluded 2023 Wimbledon Championships. Although he secured a spot in the event's summit clash, the former World No. 1 was downed in an epic five-set battle against Carlos Alcaraz, 6-1, 6-7 (6), 1-6, 6-3, 4-6.

With his unfortunate defeat, Nole's dream run for his 24th Grand Slam title at the grass-court Major was thwarted by the Spaniard. Meanwhile, the 20-year-old's triumph in the Championship round resulted in his maiden crown at the All-England Club. However, Djokovic has taken some time off the ATP Tour to recover and indulge himself in other fascinating activities.

In a recent clip released by ITF, the 23-time GS champion is seen eagerly learning the iconic dance moves of Michael Jackson, a.k.a. "King of Pop". The video saw Novak Djokovic getting acquainted with the American songwriter's "Side-Slide" dance step with the help of a popular French street dancer, Salif Gueye.

The duo was also witnessed sharing hilarious moments after the Serbian was unable to get the fundamentals of the dance move correctly.

"Djoko's got the moves."

Salif Gueye has amassed fame due to his love for Michael Jackson and, with it, his replicating and performing the singer's notable moonwalk dance step worldwide. Furthermore, the French street dancer has netted over 2 million followers on social media.

Michael Jackson is regarded as one of the most influential cultural figures of the 20th century. The pop icon's most famed album, Thriller, alone bagged him 8 Grammy Awards (overall, 13 career awards).

Novak Djokovic to mark his return to US soil after two years with participation in the 2023 Cincinnati Open

Novak Djokovic at the 2021 US Open

Novak Djokovic is scheduled to return to US soil after two years with participation in both the singles and doubles competitions at the upcoming 2023 Cincinnati Open.

The 36-year-old has been unable to mark his attendance at any of the ATP Tour events held in North America since he concluded his 2021 US Open campaign as a runner-up.

This was a result of Nole's stance against the COVID-19 vaccination mandate, which also prevented his participation in the tour in several parts of the globe. However, the US dissolved its emergency restriction regarding COVID earlier this year.

This permitted unvaccinated travelers to enter their country and opened the gates to Djokovic's participation in all the upcoming events in the States. Djokovic has claimed the Cincinnati Masters title twice in his career.

