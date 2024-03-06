Novak Djokovic engaged in a practice session with Grigor Dimitrov ahead of the Serb's second-round match at the 2024 Indian Wells.

Djokovic will open his campaign in the first event of the Sunshine Double on Saturday, March 9 after receiving a first-round bye. Dimitrov, seeded 13th, also received a first-round bye and will face either Alexandre Muller or Hugo Grenier in the second round.

A short clip posted on YouTube of the session showcased some of the highlights of the practice match. In one of them, the Bulgarian can be seen getting ready for Djokovic's serve.

The duo went toe-to-toe before Dimitrov belted out a spectacular forehand. The 24-time Grand Slam champion made a move for the ball but didn't reach it in time and acceded the point.

Appreciating Dimitrov's winning shot, Djokovic hilariously called for an end to the practice session.

"Let's finish. Lets finish right away," Djokovic said [at 0:12] as per the clip.

In the next cut, Djokovic can be seen ready to serve again when the duo begin to joke with each other again.

"We're just getting started," commented Dimitrov after hitting a winning shot [0:16].

"That's what I'm worried about," joked Djokovic.

The duo share an off-court friendship and often show mutual admiration for each other via social media.

Novak Djokovic's draw at Indian Wells 2024

Novak Djokovic at a practice session ahead of the 2024 Indian Wells

Novak Djokovic will compete at the 2024 Indian Wells after a five-year absence. The qualifiers at the event are currently underway with the Round of 128 scheduled to begin on March 6.

The World No. 1 will come into the tournament after a semi-final run at this year's Australian Open. With five wins, Djokovic is tied with Roger Federer for most Indian Wells titles.

The Serb headlines the first quarter of the draw and will likely face challenges from either 14th seed Ugo Humbert or 17th seed Tommy Paul before possibly coming out on top of his quarter. He may also face either eighth seed Casper Ruud or Hubert Hurkacz, who are placed on the other side of the draw in the quarterfinals.

However, there may be some upsets considering the likes of Gael Monfils, Cameron Norrie, and Alejandro Davidovich Fokina looking to make their mark. Notably, Djokovic has just two more titles to go before he lifts his 100th tour-level trophy and has already won a record 40 Masters tournaments.

