WATCH: Novak Djokovic hilariously checks in with a spectator after hearing the phone ring during Australian Open 1R

Novak Djokovic hilariously checked in with a spectator after hearing the phone ring during his first-round clash with Croatia's Dino Prizmic at the 2024 Australian Open on Sunday.

Djokovic secured the opening set 6-2 against Prizmic, who entered the main draw on the back of an impressive run in the qualifiers. Notably, this is the duo's first-ever meeting.

Interestingly during the seventh game in the opening set, Prizmic was forced to pull out his serve at one instance because a spectator's phone started ringing. The Serb, on the other hand, quickly turned to the spectator and said:

"You wanna answer that..."

Djokovic opened his Grand Slam account by winning the Australian Open in the year 2008. Since then, he has won the tournament a record nine more times in 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2023.

Novak Djokovic: "It's a constant inner battle of trying to bring yourself to the present moment and not get carried away"

Novak Djokovic recently featured in an episode of the AO Show podcast to reflect on his mindset during an event like the Australian Open.

"It's a constant inner battle of trying to bring yourself to the present moment and not get carried away with all the scenarios and things that might happen or not gonna happen. So, it's all in your mind, so the more you're in the present moment, the more you're able to enjoy," he said.

Having 36 final appearances at Majors, the 24-time Grand Slam champion said that his buildup to any final depends on the day. He said:

"The day of the finals? I normally have my team members in the car and yeah, it really depends on which kind of mood I am. Sometimes I just like to be with my own thoughts and listen to something, music or whatever. And just prepare myself for what's coming up.

"Or, you know, sometimes we talk about a random subject or topic, just to chitchat so that I can get my thoughts away from what's coming up. So it really depends on the mood, but the buildup, what's happening inside regardless of it. The feelings, the energy that I have inside is like, 'Something is brewing', you know?"

Djokovic played his first Grand Slam final against Roger Federer at the US Open in 2007. The closely-fought encounter went Federer's way with the scoreline reading 7-6(4), 7-6(2), 6-4.

