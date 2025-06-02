WATCH: Novak Djokovic hilariously imitates Aryna Sabalenka's victory poses on camera at French Open

Novak Djokovic was seen imitating Aryna Sabalenka after his win against Cameron Norrie at the fourth round of the French Open. The Serb made an attempt at copying the WTA No. 1's unique posing style to celebrate his win against the Brit.

Currently bidding to win his 25th Grand Slam, Djokovic defeated Norrie 6-2 6-3 6-2. His next encounter is against Alexander Zverev, whom he had to retire against the last time they met in the semifinals of the Australian Open, earlier this year.

From crashing interviews to taking a stand for one another at times, Djokovic and Sabalenka have always had a strong bond off the court. Known for his effervescent personality, Djokovic, while walking out of his match, posed to the camera to emulate the posing style that Sabalenka struck after her win against Amanda Anisimova in the fourth round.

Watch the clip here as shared by Roland Garros (via X):

The duo had also paired up in a doubles exhibition match at the Australian Open in 2024, which helped foster their friendship. Sabalenka also recently spoke up about Novak Djokovic's retirement and backed him to keep on playing for as long as he wanted.

Aryna Sabalenka on Novak Djokovic's retirement

Aryna Sabalenka with Novak Djokovic at the 2024 Australian Open - Image Source: Getty

Aryna Sabalenka fielded a question on Novak Djokovic's retirement, boldly shutting down critics and taking a stand in support of the Serb. At the post-match press conference after her third-round win against Olga Danilovic, she was asked to comment on the longevity of the 38-year-old.

To this, she said:

“You guys are trying to put as much pressure as you can on Novak. Leave him alone look at him. He’s fit. He’s strong. Mentally and physically I think he’s ready to play another two or three years...He’s doing really well. Of course, everyone has ups and downs. The older you get, the tougher it gets to stay consistent on the level. Just leave him alone. Let him just be."

She added that there is nothing left for Djokovic to prove, and he was only playing to inspire future generations. The Belarusian further pointed out that players like Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz still have a long way to go to be on a similar level

"Imagine if he retired tomorrow, everyone is gonna be sad. Don’t you think so? Of course there’s another 10, 15 years for Jannik and Alcaraz to become one of the greatest. But just let him be," added Sabalenka.

Sabalenka will be taking on Zheng Qinwen in her quarterfinals match on Tuesday (June 2).

