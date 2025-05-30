"Just leave Novak Djokovic alone": Aryna Sabalenka bluntly shuts down claims of Serb's retirement

Aryna Sabalenka made her views known how long she felt Novak Djokovic could continue playing. The Serb has made a fine start to his campaign at the French Open on his 21st appearance at the tournament.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion advanced to the third round in Paris after ousting Corentin Moutet in straight sets. A week prior to this, he was able to etch his name in the history books as he became the only man after Jimmy Connors and Roger Federer to win 100 ATP titles.

Meanwhile, Sabalenka displayed dominance in her third-round clash against Olga Danilovic and won 6-2, 6-3. At the post-match press conference, the 27-year-old shut down the reporters seeking her opinions on the longevity of Novak Djokovic and whether she felt he could win at Roland Garros this year. She said:

“You guys are trying to put as much pressure as you can on Novak. Leave him alone look at him. He’s fit. He’s strong. Mentally and physically I think he’s ready to play another two or three years...He’s doing really well. Of course, everyone has ups and downs. The older you get, the tougher it gets to stay consistent on the level. Just leave him alone. Let him just be."

Aryna Sabalenka also added that people like Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz still have a long path to travel in order to find themselves on the same level as Djokovic.

Aryna Sabalenka on Jannik Sinner or Carlos Alcaraz reaching the level of Novak Djokovic

Aryna Sabalenka at the 2025 French Open - Image Source: Getty

Aryna Sabalenka claimed that it will take promising stars like Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz some time to get to Novak Djokovic's level and become greats of tennis. At the press conference, when asked how long the Serb could continue playing, she also added:

"Imagine if he retired tomorrow, everyone is gonna be sad. Don’t you think so? Of course there’s another 10, 15 years for Jannik and Alcaraz to become one of the greatest. But just let him be."

She also shared her belief that Djokovic's purpose right now isn't to prove himself but to inspire newer players to keep pushing harder, irrespective of setbacks. Sabalenka also highlighted how Rafael Nadal's farewell was an emotional event, where the big four got together, of which only Djokovic was still playing.

"It was so sad to see the ceremony. Big Four were on the court. You understand that 3 of them retired. Everyone is missing their game. Just leave Novak to be there, to fight, and to show his greatness and to inspire the next generation,” she stated.

Next up for Aryna Sabalenka at the French Open is a fourth round clash against Amanda Anisimova.

About the author Aatreyi Sarkar Aatreyi Sarkar is a tennis journalist at Sportskeeda. Currently pursuing a degree in Comparative Literature from Jadavpur University and a U.S. State Department scholar at The University of Kansas, she blends her academic background with her passion for storytelling.



Aatreyi sources accurate information from social media platforms to stay updated on the latest developments and fan discussions. She strives to produce engaging, insightful, and experimental content that connects with readers, aspiring to make tennis more accessible and captivating for fans around the globe



She finds immense inspiration in Novak Djokovic, whose incredible comebacks and relentless determination motivate her to approach her work with the same passion. Roland Garros is her favorite tournament, cherished for its unique clay-court challenges and historical importance.



Though new to professional writing, Aatreyi has been an avid debater and quizzer since middle school, showcasing her analytical skills and creativity. Outside tennis, she is a passionate cricket fan, baker, and reader who enjoys exploring literature beyond academic constraints. Know More

