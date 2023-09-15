Watch: Novak Djokovic hilariously teaches John McEnroe how to say American's most famous on-court phrases in Serbian and Italian

Novak Djokovic recently taught John McEnroe how to say some of his most iconic and intense on-court phrases in Serbian and Italian languages at the latter's request.

McEnroe, a former World No. 1, is famous for his fearless debates with officials and is regarded as one of the most controversial figures of his time. The American's anger issues have been unlike those of any other player in tennis.

In a recent interview, McEnroe requested Djokovic to translate some of his on-court phrases into other languages. The Serb hilariously performed the seven-time Grand Slam winner's expressions in his native Serbian and Italian.

Expand Tweet

The Belgrade native expertly rendered McEnroe's iconic phrases including, "You cannot be serious", "Answer the question, je*k", "You guys are the absolutes pits in the world" and "That's a brilliant judgment, how did you come up with that?", in both languages and the American soon burst into laughter.

John McEnroe's explosive behavior against officials, opponents, and even spectators resulted in several suspensions and fines back in the day.

Nicknamed 'SuperBrat', his jibes during his final clash against Ivan Lendl at the 1984 French Open were the subject of a documentary as well.

John McEnroe hails Novak Djokovic for his longevity on the tour

Novak Djokovic pictured at the 2023 US Open

John McEnroe recently showered praise on Novak Djokovic for his prolonged presence on the tour. He also commended the Serb's persistent efforts in trying to reach the levels of Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer.

In a recent interview with Eurosport, McEnroe expressed disbelief at how well the 36-year-old is playing at this age.

"Certainly he's right there [alongside Nadal and Federer], and I think it's amazing because he was trying to get into that mix for so long. To be playing so well at his age is hard to believe, actually," John McEnroe said.

The American also credited the World No. 1 for his exceptional on-court attitude, which he believes is better than anyone else on the tour.

"Sometimes his attitude on the court fuels him. You'd rather be respected than loved. You'd rather have both if possible, but he's handled it well. He has been mature about it and he's been pretty successful turning lemons into lemonade. To me, he's better than anyone at that to ever play the game," McEnroe said.

Djokovic recently clinched the 2023 US Open title to equal Margaret Court's record of 24 Grand Slam titles. The win also made him the oldest champion at the New York Major in the Open Era.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis