Watch: Novak Djokovic hits the practice courts with Stan Wawrinka in Monte-Carlo

Novak Djokovic is gearing up for the start of his clay-court season in Monte-Carlo. The Serbian was spotted hitting the practice courts ahead of the Masters 1000 tournament in the principality. One practice partner of note was Swiss wildcard Stan Wawrinka.

Footage from what appears to be the center court at the event shows Djokovic engaged in a point against Stan Wawrinka, who is on the returning end.

Wawrinka and Djokovic have faced each other on clay seven times, with the World No. 1 winning on five occasions. Wawrinka won the first contest between the two back in 2006 in Umag. All five wins for the Serb have come in Masters 1000 tournaments as the wins have spread across places like Rome, Monte Carlo and Madrid. Wawrinka won their last clay encounter in a massive upset at the 2015 French Open.

Djokovic has won the Monte-Carlo Masters twice - 2013 and 2015 - and will be going up against the likes of Miami Open champion Carlos Alcaraz, defending champion Stefanos Tsitsipas and familiar foe Stan Wawrinka in the 2022 edition.

Novak Djokovic heads into the Monte-Carlo Masters with 3 matches under his belt

Novak Djokovic with the trophy during the 2015 edition of the event

Novak Djokovic will head into this year's edition of the Monte-Carlo Masters defending 90 points and with only three matches played so far this year. The World No. 1 was knocked out at the quarter-final stage of the Dubai Open by Jiri Vesely in straight sets.

With the likes of Medvedev and Nadal breathing down his neck in the ATP rankings, it is imperative that Djokovic does well in Monte-Carlo, a competition that hasn't always been the best hunting ground for him. The Serb has made it to the final on four occasions and has lost to Nadal twice - 2009 and 2012.

However, with Medvedev and Nadal sidelined for weeks and missing Monte-Carlo, Djokovic has the opportunity to go into the French Open as the World No. 1. With vaccine requirements being loosened, Djokovic will likely be able to play in Madrid and Rome as well.

After the Monte-Carlo Masters, the World No. 1 will compete in his home tournament in Serbia. Novak Djokovic will be determined to use this opportunity to consolidate his position at the top of the rankings and find his best form ahead of his title defense at Roland Garros in May.

