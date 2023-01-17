WATCH: Novak Djokovic ignores chair umpire's orders, leaves court for bathroom break without permission

Novak Djokovic left the court for a bathroom break after just five games in the opening set of his Australian Open first-round match against Roberto Carballes Baena, leaving the chair umpire unhappy. While one may wonder how the Serbian great was allowed to do so as players are not allowed to leave the court for a bathroom break while the set is still going on, it turns out that he did not get permission to leave the court in the first place.

After holding serve for a 3-2 lead at the end of a tough game in which he saved break points, Djokovic informed chair umpire Aurelie Tourte that he wished to go for a bathroom break. While Tourte seemed to deny his request as the rules do not allow the same, he still rushed towards the restroom.

The chair umpire soon conveyed a message to the nine-time champion that she would not wait for him before calling 'time', signaling the start of play.

"I will call time in 15 seconds," Tourte conveyed through her walkie-talkie.

As Djokovic took a few more seconds than allotted, Tourte sent across another stern message.

"I am calling time now. You have 30 seconds to be back in play," the umpire declared.

Tourte was then heard calling out to someone that she would not hesitate in penalizing the Serbian star if he did not return within the allotted time, but Djokovic came back onto the court after a few seconds and avoided a penalty.

However, the incident still raised eyebrows as the 21-time Grand Slam champion seemed to take a break without special permission from the umpire.

Novak Djokovic begins Australian Open 2023 campaign with dominant win over Roberto Carballes Baena

The Serbian superstar celebrates during his 2023 Australian Open first-round match.

Soon after the bathroom break, Novak Djokovic broke opponent Roberto Carballes Baena's serve right away, before easily closing out the set 6-3. The Spaniard put up a brave fight in the second set and went neck-to-neck with the nine-time Australian Open champion for the first six games before the Serb got another break at 4-3, then going on to take a 6-3, 6-4 lead.

He then 'bageled' Carballes Baena in the third set, winning 6-3, 6-4, 6-0 in just 2 hours and 2 minutes.

Earlier, the 35-year-old received a rousing reception when he entered the famous Rod Laver Arena for his first competitive match at the Australian Open since winning the 2021 final. He will face the winner of the match between Hugo Dellien and Enzo Couacaud in the second round on Thursday.

