Watch: Novak Djokovic immediately heads to practice courts after landing in Innsbruck for the 2021 Davis Cup Finals

Novak Djokovic landed in Innsbruck on Tuesday and immediately headed to the practice courts to prepare himself for the 2021 Davis Cup, where he will represent his nation Serbia.

Serbia finds itself in the same group as Germany and Austria. However, those teams will be missing the services of Alexander Zverev and Dominic Thiem respectively.

In the video below, we can see Novak Djokovic trading shots with countryman Miomir Kecmanovic who is also part of the Serbian team.

The video clip, which is 45 seconds long, is possibly from the initial phase of their session, given that Djokovic does not seem to be expending too much energy on his movement.

The Serbian Davis Cup team is led by Viktor Troicki who retired after Wimbledon this year.

The members include Novak Djokovic, Filip Krajinovic, Dusan Lajovic, Laslo Djere, and Miomir Kecmanovic.

Serbia will play all their group-stage matches in Austria. But should they make the knockout rounds, they could find themselves traveling to Madrid or Turin.

Novak Djokovic and Co. will be keen to emulate their Davis Cup triumph from 2010, which was their maiden title. However, the World No. 1 is the only remaining playing member from the 2010 team, with Troicki serving as a non-playing captain this time.

Novak Djokovic to begin his 2021 Davis Cup campaign on Friday

The victorious 2010 Serbian Davis Cup team

Serbia will face home side Austria on Friday. This gives Novak Djokovic roughly a one-week break since his defeat to Alexander Zverev in the semifinals of the ATP Finals.

Austria is without the services of Dominic Thiem, who is still recovering from a wrist injury. They are represented by Dennis Novak, Jurij Rodionov, Gerald Melzer, Oliver Marach, and Philipp Oswald.

All fixtures between Serbia and Austria are expected to be completed on the same day, with Germany lying in store for the Balkan side on Saturday.

The Serbian team will face the three-time champions in Innsbruck as well. The German side will be represented by Jan-Lennard Struff, Dominik Koepfer, Peter Gojowczyk, Kevin Krawietz, and Tim Putz.

Alexander Zverev, who defeated Novak Djokovic at the Olympics and ATP Finals, has opted out of the 2021 Davis Cup Final.

Should Djokovic's Serbia make the knockout stages by winning their group, they are expected to play in the quarterfinals on 30 November (Tuesday).

That fixture will also be played in Innsbruck.

However, should the Serbian side qualify for the third or fourth quarterfinals, they will have to travel all the way to Madrid. The Spanish capital is also hosting both the semifinals and the finals.

Edited by Sarbajaya Bhattacharya