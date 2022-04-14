Watch: Novak Djokovic invites 6-year-old fan Kojiro Owaki to watch his match at the Monte-Carlo Masters

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic invited his fan Kojiro Owaki to watch his match against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina at the Monte-Carlo Masters.

The video was uploaded by Kojiro's father Kosuke on Twitter and the Serb is seen posing for a picture with the six-year-old along with Kojiro watching his match against Davidovich Fokina. Kojiro is a huge fan of Novak Djokovic and aspires to become a tennis player like him.

Last year, the World No.1 wished him on his sixth birthday while also announcing that he would compete at the Tokyo Olympics.

"Hello Kojiro, happy birthday my friend," the Serb said in a video. "Happy sixth birthday. You're looking great, I'm following your tennis progress. All the best, I wish you luck and hopefully I can see you in the Tokyo Olympics."

Novak Djokovic @DjokerNole Cannot disappoint my little friend Koujirou. I booked my flight for Tokyo and will proudly be joining #TeamSerbia for the Olympics. Cannot disappoint my little friend Koujirou. I booked my flight for Tokyo and will proudly be joining #TeamSerbia for the Olympics. 🇷🇸 https://t.co/23TmSdvc4x

Along with his brother Yunosuke, Kojiro was invited to Patrick Mouratoglou's academy in France for a week this month.

Both brothers are attending the Monte-Carlo Masters, with Stefanos Tsitsipas meeting Yunosuke and giving him a hug after his victory over Fabio Fognini.

Novak Djokovic lost to Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in Monte-Carlo

Novak Djokovic got knocked out in the second round of the Monte-Carlo Masters

Unfortunately, Novak Djokovic was eliminated in the second-round of the Monte-Carlo Masters, losing to Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina. The Spaniard took the opening set and was a break up in the second. However, Djokovic clawed his way back to win the second set 7-6(5) and forcing the match into a decider. Davidovich Fokina won the third set 6-1 and sealed his place in the last 16 of the tournament.

"Well, I would like to congratulate Alejandro, Djokovic said in his post-match press conference. "He was the better player. He managed to find a better rhythm I think in the first two sets. I was hanging on the ropes the entire match. I was really chasing the result constantly.

"You know, can't speak too much about my chances. Had some games where I was breakpoints, game points, and I just lost many of those games in the first set, also second. But he could have won this match in straight sets, and I just kind of fought my way through to the third, but then I was just physically, completely -- I collapsed. You know, I couldn't move anymore."

Following his defeat in Monte-Carlo, Djokovic is scheduled to compete at the Serbia Open in Belgrade.

