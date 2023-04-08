Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner attended a promotional event on Sunday, in the lead-up to the 2023 Monte-Carlo Masters. The duo were present at Larvotto Beach, where they played some 'mini tennis.'

Djokovic and Sinner are among the biggest names at this year's Monte-Carlo Masters, along with Stefanos Tsitsipas and Daniil Medvedev. Rafael Nadal, Carlos Alcaraz and Felix Auger-Aliassime are among those missing out.

Djokovic and Sinner seemingly had a fun time at the event, playing a bit of mini tennis with each other and also with the kids present at the venue. The Serbian star also cheekily imitated Daniil Medvedev, mimicking his return position from well behind the baseline.

Djokovic and Sinner are projected to face off in the quarterfinals of the 2023 Monte-Carlo Masters. Djokovic is the top seed this year, while Sinner is seeded 7th.

The Serb will open his campaign against either Brandon Nakashima or Mackenzie McDonald in the Round of 32, before a potential clash against 16th seed Lorenzo Musetti in the Round of 16. He is a two-time champion in Monte-Carlo, but has not won the title since 2015.

Meanwhile, Sinner will start his tournament against either Diego Schwartzman or David Goffin, before potentially going on to face 10th seed Hubert Hurkacz in the Round of 16. Sinner's best result at the Monte-Carlo Masters was a run to the quarterfinals last season.

Novak Djokovic to resume battle with Carlos Alcaraz for World No. 1 ranking

The Serbian great last competed in the 2023 Dubai Tennis Championships.

With 7,160 ranking points to his name, World No. 1 Novak Djokovic currently holds a lead of 380 points over world No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz. The Serb, who is defending only 10 points in Monte-Carlo, has a great opportunity to further increase his lead at the top with a deep run over the next week.

He will then defend a run to the Belgrade Open final, while Alcaraz will defend the Barcelona Open title.

In the build-up to the French Open, Djokovic will also have to defend a run to the Madrid Masters semifinals, where he lost to eventual champion Alcaraz last year. Djokovic also won the 2022 Italian Open, where Alcaraz did not participate due to fitness concerns.

At the French Open, both players will defend their runs to the quarterfinals; Djokovic lost at that stage to Rafael Nadal in 2022, while Alcaraz lost to Alexander Zverev.

