WATCH: Novak Djokovic makes a risky choice to take breather from French Open stress

Novak Djokovic was recently spotted bicycling in Paris. The Serb is currently in the French capital for this year's Roland Garros, where he is aiming to win his 25th Major title.

On Wednesday, May 28, a girl in a car was filming a video for her social media on the Arc de Triomphe roundabout, which happens to be one of Paris' most congested places as far as traffic goes. She suddenly spotted a helmet-sporting Djokovic bicycling along with his hitting partner, Carlos Gomez-Herrera. The Serb later noticed the girl filming and smiled wide before cycling away.

The video later surfaced on Reddit. Watch it below:

Wednesday was a rest day for Novak Djokovic. The former No. 1, currently ranked sixth, got his 2025 French Open campaign underway with a dominant straight-set win over Mackenzie McDonald on Tuesday. His next challenge in Paris is to face home hope Corentin Moutet in the second round on Thursday, May 29.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion sounded positive after his victory against McDonald and spoke up about how his title success in Geneva in the buildup to Roland Garros contributed to his bright start at the clay Major.

"I have a good feeling" - Novak Djokovic after cruising to French Open 1R win

Novak Djokovic celebrates his first-round win at the 2025 French Open (Source: Getty)

According to Novak Djokovic, his decision to play at the Geneva Open was a good one in terms of building up his confidence ahead of the 2025 French Open. Before Geneva, the Serb was on a wretched run of form that saw him lose three straight matches, with two of them being early exits at the Monte-Carlo Masters and the Madrid Open.

"I rarely started really well on clay, if you analyse all of my seasons in my career. So it takes a little bit of time for me to get accustomed with the surface and movement and striking the ball. I think it was a good move to go to Geneva because I was also struggling a little bit with my confidence level, doubting my game a bit. So it was good that I got four matches under my belt, won a title," the Serb said.

He added:

"Coming into Roland Garros, it feels different than I had compared to the feeling I had three weeks ago. Let’s see how far I can go here, but I have a good feeling for now."

If the Serb wins his second-round match against Moutet, he will go on to face either Denis Shapovalov or Filip Misolic next.

