Watch: Novak Djokovic makes up for withdrawal against Nick Kyrgios, entertains tennis fans to exceptional dance moves at World Tennis League in Dubai

Novak Djokovic, who was originally scheduled to square off against Nick Kyrgios at the World Tennis League in Dubai on Wednesday, made up for his absence by dancing for tennis fans on the sidelines.

Carrying on with his spirit from Tuesday, the 21-time Slam winner grooved to the popular Bollywood number “Nadiyon Paar” yet again, displaying some bold moves this time around.

The Serb, who is representing Team Falcons at the exhibition tournament, cheered on for his teammates despite unexpectedly pulling out of his much-anticipated encounter with team Eagles’ Nick Kyrgios.

It was announced that Djokovic had withdrawn from Wednesday's match as he felt unfit to perform and was replaced by teammate Grigor Dimitrov. It was further conveyed that the former World No. 1 wouldn’t be missing his match on Friday.

“Unfortunately, Novak Djokovic doesn’t feel 100% fit to play this evening. But because he loves his fans and his team, he’s being here tonight as you’ve seen out on court. The message from Novak to his fans in the stadium and across the globe is - ‘The greatest show on court must go on.’ So, he has asked his teammate Grigor Dimitrov to take the court right now,” the World Tennis League informed, “Of course, we wish Novak well as Nick Kyrgios hits the court. Novak will be back on court this Friday.”

The Serb is yet to register a win at the mixed gender event, having previously incurred a loss against team Hawks’ Alexander Zverev. However, his replacement, Dimitrov, proved valuable as the Bulgarian managed to claim a scalp against Kyrgios 7-6 (5), 6-3.

"No tournament is a full-strength tournament without Novak Djokovic in it" – Nick Kyrgios elated to welcome the Serb to 2023 Australian Open

The Serb and the Aussie at 2022 Wimbledon

Nick Kyrgios recently noted that having Novak Djokovic at tournaments was essential and called him “the best player in the world”. He was delighted at the news of the 35-year-old being allowed to contest the 2023 Australian Open. The Aussie was eager for the Serb to put his infamous 2022 deportation behind him, stating that the country Down Under was lucky to have the nine-time Australian Open champion grace the courts in Melbourne.

“He’s healthy, ready to play and put on a show for our fans and for our country - we’re very lucky to have him. Look, he’s the best player in the world in my opinion,” the 2022 Wimbledon runner-up said, “I’m glad we’re welcoming him back to come in and show what a great tennis player he is. I feel like no tournament is a full-strength tournament without Novak Djokovic in it.”

