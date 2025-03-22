WATCH: Novak Djokovic melts hearts with wholesome gesture to special Paris Olympics photographer

Novak Djokovic recently had a wholesome interaction with the photographer who clicked the iconic pictures of the Serb celebrating his Paris Olympics triumph. The tennis legend also made a special request to the photographer, making his moment even more memorable.

Djokovic is currently at the 2025 Miami Open, where he is the fourth seed which meant he received a bye into the second round. He kicked off his campaign in style, defeating Rinky Hijikata 6-0, 7-6(1) on Friday. However, the intensity aspect of tennis was given rest following the Serb's victory as he got to meet that fan who captured moments from one of the most important moments of his career.

The 37-year-old finally achieved the elusive Olympic gold at the 2024 Paris Olympics where he met his much younger rival Carlos Alcaraz in a blockbuster clash. In a match that surpassed the already high expectations, the Serb clinched a hard-fought 7-6(3), 7-6(2) win.

Djokovic met with Matt Fitzgerald, who was a photographer at the Paris Olympics final. Fitzgerald gifted the 24-time major champion a collection of photos from his Olympic match, including his celebration, leaving an expression of happiness on Djokovic's face. He returned his kind gesture by asking him to sign a photo of him celebrating with his family and also clicked a picture and gave him an autograph.

Here's a video of the wholesome interaction:

Tennis Channel posted the picture of the photographer with Djokovic on Instagram and captioned:

"Novak took time out of his busy post-match schedule for our colleague who photographed the Serb’s iconic Gold Medal match in Paris."

Djokovic has since been struggling to replicate tennis of such quality. He had a tough 2024 season where his silver line was the Olympic medal, however, he hasn't had any such success in 2025 where he is looking to win the ATP singles title number 100.

“If I'm feeling and playing the way I did today, it's a pleasure and I have joy" - Novak Djokovic on his Miami Open 2R win

Miami Open 2025 - Source: Getty

Following his win against Rinky Hijikata, the Olympic champion said if he can exhibit the quality tennis he played today and has the feeling that he can take on higher-ranked opponents, he wishes to continue playing. He said during a post-match interview:

“If I'm feeling and playing the way I did today, it's a pleasure and I have joy. I find joy on the court regardless of where I am. And then I want to keep going for as long as I have that feeling. It's not going to be there every match, but as long as I have that feeling of being able to compete with the guys at the highest level, I'll keep going. You know what I mean? So the desire is there, the support of the closest people in my life is there. Let's see how far I can go.”

He will face Argentine Camilo Ugo Carabelli in the third round of the Miami Open on Saturday.

