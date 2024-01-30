WATCH: Novak Djokovic nails his Nick Kyrgios impersonation, leaves Australian TV presenter in stitches

Novak Djokovic recently showed off his impersonation skills by mimicking fellow player Nick Kyrgios in an exclusive interview on Australian TV.

Djokovic is known for his impersonation of other tennis players, which he often does during practice sessions or exhibition matches. He has imitated legends like Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Maria Sharapova, and John McEnroe, among others.

In an exclusive interview with 'Today Show Australia', the World No. 1 mimicked Kyrgios's body language, mannerisms, and accent, leaving interviewer Karl Stefanovic in splits.

"Whatever bro, whatever bro. I don't care, bro, I don't even care why I'm here, like what's going on," the Serb said at 5:20 (mimicking Kyrgios).

The 24-time Grand Slam champion also shared some insights into his life off the court, as he talked about his upbringing in Serbia during a time of war and economic hardship, his tennis career, and how he misses his children when he is away on tour.

Watch the full video below:

The Serb is coming off a semifinal loss to eventual champion Jannik Sinner, 6-1, 6-3, 6-7(6), 6-3, at the 2024 Australian Open. He defeated Taylor Fritz, Adrian Mannarino, Tomas Martin Etcheverry, Alexei Popyrin, and Dino Prizmic en route to the last four.

"Novak Djokovic is the best ever, I don't think he gets the credit he deserves" - Nick Kyrgios

2024 Australian Open

Nick Kyrgios recently opined that Novak Djokovic is the tennis GOAT (Greatest Of All Time), emphasizing the Serb's underappreciation despite his superior Grand Slam tally.

Kyrgios expressed his admiration for the World No. 1's achievements on former boxer Mike Tyson's podcast. The Aussie lauded Djokovic as the best player in tennis history, citing his potential for more Major victories while highlighting his lack of credit for sustained excellence and longevity on the tour.

"I think he (Novak Djokovic) is the best ever. Like [24] Grand Slams and I think he’s got a couple more in him as well, it’s crazy. I don’t think he gets the credit he deserves enough. He’s almost been on tour for like 20 years as well, like the longevity," he said on the latest episode of the Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson podcast.

Kyrgios has a 2-1 advantage over the 36-year-old in their head-to-head record. The Serb’s only victory came in the 2022 Wimbledon Championships final, where he beat Kyrgios in a four-set thriller to secure his seventh Wimbledon title.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis