"Novak Djokovic is the best ever, I don't think he gets the credit he deserves" - Nick Kyrgios

Nick Kyrgios has voiced his belief that Novak Djokovic is the GOAT (Greatest Of All Time), while also declaring that the Serb is often underappreciated despite his remarkable achievements.

Djokovic recently won his record 24th Grand Slam title at the 2023 US Open, extending his lead over arch-rivals Rafael Nadal, who holds 22 Grand Slam titles, and Roger Federer, who retired with 20. He also surpassed Serena Williams to become the player with most Major singles titles in the Open Era.

Kyrgios, meanwhile, has missed all four Grand Slams this season due to multiple injury concerns. Amid his extended layoff from the tour, the Australian made an appearance on former professional boxer Mike Tyson's podcast.

In conversation with Tyson, Kyrgios hailed Djokovic as the best ever player in history, citing the Serb's Grand Slam tally and his potential to win even more Majors. The 28-year-old also asserted that the World No. 1 didn't get the credit he deserved despite his sustained excellence and longevity on the tour.

"I think he (Novak Djokovic) is the best ever. Like [24] Grand Slams and I think he’s got a couple more in him as well, it’s crazy. I don’t think he gets the credit he deserves enough. He’s almost been on tour for like 20 years as well, like the longevity," he said on the latest episode of the Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson podcast.

Mike Tyson's podcast co-host and NFL star, Sebastian Joseph-Day, chimed in to shower praise on the 36-year-old for his enduring physical excellence even with tennis lacking a traditional off-season like other sports.

"I think the most important thing to talk about is his health because, like you said, you guys don’t have an off-season. That’s insane," he said.

Kyrgios then emphasized the importance of players traveling with a comprehensive support team, including a physiotherapist, to ensure effective recovery, especially during Grand Slams.

"That’s why the team, having a physio travel with you, making sure you’re getting some gym work in. Like, it’s hard because some days, like a tennis match can go for five hours. I’ve played matches that are almost five hours," he said.

"Physically you feel alright but mentally, you’re so drained and then you have to do it again seven times to win a Grand Slam. It’s almost one of the most impossible things to do," he added.

A brief look at Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios' rivalry

The Serb defeated Nick Kyrgios in the Wimbledon 2022 final

Nick Kyrgios leads 2-1 in his head-to-head against Novak Djokovic, making him one of the rare players with a winning record against the 24-time Grand Slam champion.

Kyrgios and the Serb first locked horns in the 2017 Mexican Open quarterfinals, where the Australian claimed a 7-6(9), 7-5 victory over the World No. 1 to kick off their rivalry. The 28-year-old emerged victorious in their second meeting as well, winning 6-4, 7-6(3), at the 2017 Indian Wells Masters.

However, Djokovic avenged his earlier defeats in the 2022 Wimbledon Championships final, claiming a 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (3) victory over Kyrgios to clinch his seventh Wimbledon title.

