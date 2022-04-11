Watch: Novak Djokovic plays a round of 'Keepie uppie' with Neymar and Marco Verratti in Monte-Carlo

Novak Djokovic begins his 2022 Monte-Carlo Masters campaign tomorrow in what will only be his fourth match of the year. After days of rigorous practice at the Monte-Carlo Country Club, the World No. 1 is ready to play his first Masters 1000 event of the season after several practice sessions with Jannik Sinner, Stan Wawrinka and Alexander Bublik.

Today, however, it was a more light-hearted training stint for the Serb. The 20-time Grand Slam champion took part in a round of 'Keepie Uppie' with football superstars Neymar and Marco Verratti.

The PSG duo had turned up at the tournament's venue to catch the first day's action, and were joined by the 34-year-old in providing some off-court entertainment for the fans.

Understandably, it was Djokovic who ended up losing first. The World No. 1 kept up with Neymar and Verratti admirably for a while but one of his touches proved too heavy. As hard as he tried, the Serb could not bring the ball back under control and it ended up hitting the ground.

The 34-year-old attempted to bury his embarrassment by pulling up his shirt to cover up his face, but the Brazilian and Italian did not let him off so easily. After jovially teasing him for the "loss," Neymar and Verratti proceeded to shake hands with the champion and posed alongside him for photographers.

Novak Djokovic begins his quest for a third title at the Monte-Carlo Masters against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

Novak Djokovic kicks off his 2022 Monte-Carlo Masters campaign against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina. The World No. 41 scored a straight-sets victory over Marcos Giron in the first round to set up a meeting with the Serb.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion has a 2-0 lead in the head-to-head against the Spaniard, having won their previous meetings at the Tokyo Olympics and the 2021 Rome Masters. The 34-year-old won both encounters without dropping a set and will come into this clash full of confidence as well.

The Serb is a two-time winner at the event, having lifted the trophy in 2013 and 2015. In 2013, he defeated eight-time defending champion Rafael Nadal in the final, while he won in 2015 with a victory over Tomas Berdych.

A title run this time around would pull the Serb level with Bjorn Borg, Thomas Muster and Ilie Nastase for the second-most titles in Monte-Carlo in the Open Era, eight behind Nadal's record of 11 championships.

