WATCH: Novak Djokovic pulls off his iconic 'Spiderman' split with incredible display of flexibility during French Open 4R comeback win

Novak Djokovic yet again displayed his signature 'Spiderman' split during his fourth-round match against Francisco Cerundolo at the 2024 French Open. The Serb came back from behind to beat the Argentinian in a five-setter.

The World No. 1 had come back from a 2-1 deficit against Lorenzo Musetti in four hours and 29 minutes just a couple of nights back. He completed yet another comeback to take out Cerundolo and reach the quarterfinals.

The Serb was off to a flier and took the first set comfortably, however, Cerundolo bounced back and won the next two sets to take the lead. In the fourth set, the 37-year-old came back from a break to clinch the set. He eventually went on to win the deciding set and the match 6-1, 5-7, 3-6, 7-5, 6-3 in four hours and 39 minutes.

During the fifth set, with Djokovic serving at 3-3 (15-0), he hit a serve toward the 25-year-old's backhand, who managed to return it. But the Serb was ready and volleyed it in the opposite direction of Cerundolo, who somehow reacted to it and hit a cross-court forehand which was seemingly out of the Serb's reach.

However, the top seed showcased his unreal athleticism with his iconic full split and put the ball over the net to win the point. He did a swimming celebration as he lay on the red dirt to raucous applause from the crowd and also received Cerundolo's acknowledgment.

Here's a clip of the point below:

When Novak Djokovic did his signature split against Jannik Sinner at the 2022 Wimbledon

Day Fourteen: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022

Novak Djokovic's flexibility has been one of the core aspects of his game over the years. A similar incident to the aforementioned one took place at the 2022 Wimbledon when the Serb hit his infamous backhand against Jannik Sinner.

Sinner and Djokovic butted heads in the quarterfinals where the former was off to a flier and went two sets up. However, the 24-time Major champion staged an incredible comeback to see off the young Italian.

In the deciding set, Sinner hit a wide serve towards the Serb's forehand, who managed to return the ball. The 22-year-old hit a forehand on the opposite side on the wide open court but in remarkable fashion, the World No. 1 hit a stupendous backhand while doing a full split to win the point and followed it up with a 'flying' celebration. He was met with an amazing reception from the crowd.

Novak Djokovic awaits the winner of the match between Casper Ruud and Taylor Fritz in the quarterfinals.

