Watch: Novak Djokovic receives a warm welcome from fans ahead of first match in Australia since deportation controversy

Novak Djokovic is currently in Australia, competing at the Adelaide International 1 2023. The tournament started on Sunday and will see the likes of Felix Auger-Aliassime, Daniil Medvedev and Andrey Rublev in a bid for the title over the course of a week.

The 21-time Grand Slam champion took to the court to play doubles at the tournament yesterday. This is the first match that he has played in Australia since he was deported back in 2022 due to his unvaccinated status against COVID 19.

In a clip posted by a sports journalist on social media, as soon as the Serb stepped on-court, enthused fans welcomed him back into their country among much fanfare.

"Very warm welcome at #AdelaideTennis for Novak Djokovic’s first match in Australia since last year’s deportation drama," read the post.

The Serb played doubles with Canadian Vasek Pospisil against duo Tomislav Brkic and Gonzalo Escobar. Djokovic and Pospisil lost the match, 6-4, 3-6, 5-10.

The tournament is the beginning of Djokovic's 2023 season and a build-up to this year's Australian Open where he will be looking to achieve his record extending tenth Australian Open title.

Novak Djokovic puts deportation debacle behind and looks forward to 2023 Australian Open

Novak Djokovic interacts with the media ahead of Adelaide International 1 2023

Novak Djokovic returned to the cries of "Novak" and "Nole" by fans on-court in his first outing since the deportation debacle at the Adelaide International 1.

Fans surrounded the court in large numbers, some with Serbian flags, scarves and soccer tops, and some even had to resort to peeping under a fence to get a look.

Before going on court, the Serb interacted with the media. Speaking about his experience in 2022.

"Obviously what happened twelve month ago was not easy for me or my family, team or anybody who is close to me," he recalled.

However, the former Australian Open winner chose a positive mindset. He spoke about the success that he has had Down Under over the course of his career.

"Its a country where I have had tremendous success in my career, particulary in Melbourne, by far my most successful Grand Slam, I won it nine times and Adelaide was one of the first professional tournaments that I won," he said.

The Serb also noted his special connection with the Australian fans.

"I always played my best in Australia, always received a lot of support so hopefully, I can have another great summer," he added.

After his 2022 deportation was once again mentioned by the media, the 36-year-old stated that although it was a "valuable life experience," he has received a lot of love in Australia.

"Its one of those things that sticks with you, stays with you for the rest of your life. Its something that I've never experienced before and hopefully will never again but it is a valuable life experience for me, but I have to move on," he said.

The former World No. 1 reiterated that he intends to continue playing in Australia.

"Coming back to Australia speaks about how much I love this country and how I feel about playing here," he added.

