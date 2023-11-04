WATCH: Novak Djokovic recreates Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham's celebration after defeating Holger Rune at Paris Masters

Novak Djokovic celebrated his recent victory over Holger Rune at the 2023 Paris Masters by striking a pose similar to Jude Bellingham's iconic celebration. Bellingham plays for Spanish soccer giants Real Madrid.

Djokovic downed Rune in the quarterfinal three-setter that lasted for two hours and 54 minutes on Friday, November 3. He will take on Russia's Andrey Rublev next. The Serb currently leads 4-1 in terms of head-to-head against Rublev.

The 36-year-old won the opening set against the Dane with one break of serve and a marginally better net points conversion.

A spirited Rune secured the second set in a tiebreak. The youngster smashed a total of 16 winners whereas the Serb committed ten unforced errors. He outperformed his opponent with a better serve performance and by winning 11 points at the net.

Djokovic, however, raised the bar higher as he landed five aces and achieved a score of 129 on the return rating against Rune's 29. He eventually proved too good for the defending champion and secured the match 7-5, 6-7(3), 6-4. With the win, he leveled the head-to-head tally against Rune 2-2.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion celebrated his victory by spreading his arms wide in front of the spectators who constantly booed him from the stands throughout the match. The Serb's gesture was reminiscent of Jude Bellingham's go-to goal celebrations.

The video of the Serb's celebration can be watched below.

Novak Djokovic: "It was strange seeing Boris Becker in the opposing box"

After the quarterfinal win, Novak Djokovic recalled his 2022 Paris Masters summit clash with Holger Rune during his post-match press conference. The Serb fell short of his seventh title in Paris despite winning the opening set of the match that ended with a 3-6, 6-3, 7-5 scoreline in Rune's favor.

"It was quite a similar match to last year's final, it was anybody's game in every set. I played an awful tie-break in the second set, probably the worst one this year. But again credit to him [Rune] for staying mentally tough and playing solid," the 36-year-old said.

The World No. 1 further praised Rune, who recently roped in Boris Becker as his head coach, for his game.

"He has been playing much better in the past few weeks since working with Boris. It was strange seeing Boris in the opposing box. I wish Holger and him all the best," he added.

Becker had been a part of Djokovic's team for three years from 2014 to 2016. The Serb won a total of six Majors during that time period.

