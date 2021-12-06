WATCH: Novak Djokovic's emotional rollercoaster ride at Davis Cup Finals 2021

Novak Djokovic's Serbia could not win the Davis Cup this year. One could see the disappointment on the face of the World No. 1 player as he gave some pretty mixed reactions during different matches of the tournament.

Djokovic was leading Serbia's charge both on and off the court at the Davis Cup. Even when he was not playing, the 20-time Grand Slam champion could be seen asking the crowd to cheer for his teammates.

In a recently-released video, one can see the various reactions from the Serb during the Davis Cup Finals 2021. While at some point, he can be seen cheerful and overwhelmed, at other times, he looked really helpless and frustrated behind the stands.

The series of mixed reactions from Djokovic sums up Serbia's disappointing Davis Cup 2021 campaign, which ended in the semifinals at the hands of Croatia.

It was undoubtedly quite an emotional journey for the World No. 1 at the Davis Cup. With Serbia having been eliminated in the quarter-finals in the last edition, Djokovic was eager to lead his team into the final this time around.

Novak Djokovic in action at the Davis Cup Finals 2021

Surprisingly, the team last won the Davis Cup way back in 2010, which remains their only glory at the multi-team competition.

Novak Djokovic achieves a magnificent record at the Davis Cup

Even though Serbia didn't make it to the final of the Davis Cup this year, Novak Djokovic still managed to achieve a remarkable feat.

19 - Rios (1995-99) Longest #DavisCup singles winning streaks after today's singles matches:36 - Baghdatis (2003-16)33 - Borg (1973-80)29 - Nadal (2004-present)22 - Becker (1987-95)19 - Djokovic (2011-present)19 - Murray (2005-14)19 - Rios (1995-99) Longest #DavisCup singles winning streaks after today's singles matches:36 - Baghdatis (2003-16)33 - Borg (1973-80)29 - Nadal (2004-present)22 - Becker (1987-95)19 - Djokovic (2011-present)19 - Murray (2005-14)19 - Rios (1995-99)

His victory over Marin Cilic in the semifinals marked the 20-time Grand Slam champion's 19th consecutive win at the Davis Cup.

Interestingly, the World No. 1's winning streak in the singles category has been going on since 2011. As of now, he is tied with three-time Grand Slam winner Andy Murray and former World No. 1 Marcelo Rios, both of whom held a 19-match winning streak at the Davis Cup.

Novak Djokovic (L) with Rafael Nadal at the French Open 2021

However, Djokovic's arch-rival Rafael Nadal is ahead of him as the Spaniard is currently on a 29-match winning streak at the Davis Cup since 2004. The player at the top of the list is Marcos Baghdatis who won 36 consecutive singles matches at the Davis Cup between 2003 and 2016.

Novak Djokovic is likely to surpass both Murray and Rios next year. It would be interesting to see if his wait for another Davis Cup finally gets over in 2022 or not.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee