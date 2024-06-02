  • home icon
  • Tennis
  • Novak Djokovic
  • WATCH: Novak Djokovic's wife Jelena jumps with joy & cheers passionately after Serb's impressive comeback win over Lorenzo Musetti in French Open 3R

WATCH: Novak Djokovic's wife Jelena jumps with joy & cheers passionately after Serb's impressive comeback win over Lorenzo Musetti in French Open 3R

By Sreeja Banik
Modified Jun 02, 2024 04:41 GMT
Novak Djokovic (L) and Djokovic
Novak Djokovic (L) and Djokovic's wife Jelena (R) [Source: Getty Images]

Novak Djokovic's wife Jelena, was full of joy after the Serb secured an incredible comeback victory over Lorenzo Musetti in the third round of the 2024 French Open. The World No.1 defeated Musetti 7-5, 6-7(6), 2-6, 6-3, 6-0, in a match that lasted four hours and 29 minutes and concluded at 3:08 a.m.

After winning the first set against Musetti, top seed, Djokovic faced a setback as he lost the next two sets simultaneously. However, the Serb displayed remarkable resilience as he refocused, and rallied from being two sets down to ultimately defeat the Italian and secure his spot in the fourth round at the French Open

This win also improved the World No.1's head-to-head record against Lorenzo Musetti to five wins and just one loss.

also-read-trending Trending

After Novak Djokovic converted his match point against Musetti, his wife Jelena, jumped with joy in the player's box, cheering loudly for him. The Serb himself had raised his arms, dropped his racket in elation, and shouted in triumph. The World No.1 then basked in the cheers and standing ovation he received from the spectators at Philippe-Chatrier.

Watch the video here:

This win was the 24-time Grand Slam champion's 369th victory at a Grand Slam and he equaled Roger Federer's record for most match wins at a Major.

Novak Djokovic will face Francisco Cerundolo in the fourth round at French Open 2024

2024 French Open - Day 7
2024 French Open - Day 7

Novak Djokovic will go up against Francisco Cerundolo in the fourth round of the 2024 French Open.

The Serb kicked off his title defense at Roland Garros by defeating wild card Pierre-Hugues Herbert with a score of 6-4, 7-6(3), 6-4 in the first round. He then went on to secure victories against Spaniard Roberto Carballes Baena (6-4, 6-1, 6-2) in the second round and Lorenzo Musetti in the third round to move to the fourth.

Meanwhile, 23rd seed, Francisco Cerundolo defeated Yannick Hanfmann (6-3, 6-3, 6-4) and qualifier Filip Misolic (6-2, 7-6(2), 6-0) in the first and second rounds, respectively. The Argentine then pulled off an impressive win against the 14th seed Tommy Paul with a score of 3-6, 6-3, 6-3, 6-2 in the third round to secure his place in the fourth.

Novak Djokovic and Francisco Cerundolo will lock horns for the very first time when they meet in the fourth round of the French Open. The winner of the match will face either Casper Ruud or Taylor Fritz.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी