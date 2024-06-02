WATCH: Novak Djokovic's wife Jelena jumps with joy & cheers passionately after Serb's impressive comeback win over Lorenzo Musetti in French Open 3R

Novak Djokovic's wife Jelena, was full of joy after the Serb secured an incredible comeback victory over Lorenzo Musetti in the third round of the 2024 French Open. The World No.1 defeated Musetti 7-5, 6-7(6), 2-6, 6-3, 6-0, in a match that lasted four hours and 29 minutes and concluded at 3:08 a.m.

After winning the first set against Musetti, top seed, Djokovic faced a setback as he lost the next two sets simultaneously. However, the Serb displayed remarkable resilience as he refocused, and rallied from being two sets down to ultimately defeat the Italian and secure his spot in the fourth round at the French Open

This win also improved the World No.1's head-to-head record against Lorenzo Musetti to five wins and just one loss.

After Novak Djokovic converted his match point against Musetti, his wife Jelena, jumped with joy in the player's box, cheering loudly for him. The Serb himself had raised his arms, dropped his racket in elation, and shouted in triumph. The World No.1 then basked in the cheers and standing ovation he received from the spectators at Philippe-Chatrier.

Watch the video here:

This win was the 24-time Grand Slam champion's 369th victory at a Grand Slam and he equaled Roger Federer's record for most match wins at a Major.

Novak Djokovic will face Francisco Cerundolo in the fourth round at French Open 2024

Novak Djokovic will go up against Francisco Cerundolo in the fourth round of the 2024 French Open.

The Serb kicked off his title defense at Roland Garros by defeating wild card Pierre-Hugues Herbert with a score of 6-4, 7-6(3), 6-4 in the first round. He then went on to secure victories against Spaniard Roberto Carballes Baena (6-4, 6-1, 6-2) in the second round and Lorenzo Musetti in the third round to move to the fourth.

Meanwhile, 23rd seed, Francisco Cerundolo defeated Yannick Hanfmann (6-3, 6-3, 6-4) and qualifier Filip Misolic (6-2, 7-6(2), 6-0) in the first and second rounds, respectively. The Argentine then pulled off an impressive win against the 14th seed Tommy Paul with a score of 3-6, 6-3, 6-3, 6-2 in the third round to secure his place in the fourth.

Novak Djokovic and Francisco Cerundolo will lock horns for the very first time when they meet in the fourth round of the French Open. The winner of the match will face either Casper Ruud or Taylor Fritz.

