WATCH: Novak Djokovic shakes a leg with kids at World Tennis League

Novak Djokovic seems to be having the time of his life at the World Tennis League in Dubai. In a newly-surfaced video on social media, he has once again shown his impeccable dancing skills.

After the videos went viral of him dancing alone and with Aryna Sabalenka on the court earlier in the exhibition tournament, the Serb joined a couple of kids in the locker room on Friday and grooved to the song Gyal You A Party Animal by Charly Black. The 21-time Grand Slam was supposed to follow a little girl's steps and he did fairly well.

A girl named Kiara, whose Instagram account is filled with her dance videos, shared a clip and wrote:

"When tennis legend Novak Djokovic danced like no one’s watching on Party Animal @djokernole."

Djokovic's team — the Falcons — was unable to reach the finals of the World Tennis League as they finished last in the league stages behind the Kites, Hawks and Eagles. The other members of the Team Falcons were Paula Badosa, Grigor Dimitrov and Sabalenka.

In his first match, the Serb squared off against Alexander Zverev, who returned to action after spending six months on the sidelines due to a gruesome ankle injury at the French Open. To the surprise of the majority of the tennis world, Zverev beat the fifth-ranked player 6-3, 6-2.

Djokovic was scheduled to face Nick Kyrgios of Team Eagles, but he withdrew before the match and Dimitrov played instead. The Serb once again stepped on the court yesterday and beat World No. 193 Sebastian Ofner of Austria 6-7(5),6-0,10-7.

Novak Djokovic hopes for a "decent reception" in Australia

The Serb at the World Tennis League

Novak Djokovic missed multiple tournaments this season due to his unvaccinated status against COVID-19. Despite this, the 35-year-old managed to win five titles, including Wimbledon and the ATP Finals.

He was deported from Australia just before he was about to begin his title defense at the Australian Open and received a three-year ban as well. However, the new government overturned the ban and allowed him to participate in 2023.

The Serb will play in the ATP 250 Adelaide 1 before the first Major. Speaking to the media in Dubai on Friday, he wished to be received well by the fans Down Under.

"I always ask the best from myself so let's see. Over the years, I've been really fortunate to start very strong in Australia and I love playing there. After obviously what happened earlier this year, hopefully, I can have a decent reception there, and hopefully, that can help me play some good tennis," he said.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis

Poll : 0 votes