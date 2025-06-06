WATCH: Novak Djokovic shares warm embrace with Aryna Sabalenka in endearing moment after her French Open SF win

Novak Djokovic warmly embraced Aryna Sabalenka after the Belarusian's three-set win over Iga Swiatek in the semifinals of the 2025 French Open. With the victory, the reigning WTA No. 1 reached the women's singles final at Roland Garros for the first time in her career.

On Thursday, June 5, Sabalenka and Swiatek clashed for the 13th time, and a topsy-turvy first set narrowly went the Belarusian's way 7-6(1). The Pole though, squared things up by clinching the second 6-4, taking the match into its third and decisive set. Here, the World No. 1 stormed to a 6-0 thrashing of her rival, reaching the final of the clay Major in stunning fashion.

Later, as Aryna Sabalenka was going through the paces of her post-match workout routine in the players' gym at Roland Garros Stadium, she was greeted by none other than former ATP No. 1 and 24-time Major champion Novak Djokovic. The pair hugged each other with wide smiles on their faces before the Serb walked away. Watch the endearing moment unfold below:

Djokovic and Sabalenka share an incredibly warm and friendly relationship, which has also led to the two often bantering. For instance, at this year's French Open, the two have taken playful swipes at each other by hilariously attempting to outdo one another's post-victory dance celebrations.

On a more serious note for the Serb, his next challenge at Roland Garros is to overcome reigning ATP No. 1 Jannik Sinner in the men's singles semifinals.

Novak Djokovic to reignite rivalry with Jannik Sinner in French Open semifinals; pair's most recent competitive meeting came at last year's Shanghai Masters

Novak Djokovic (left) and Jannik Sinner (right) posing with their respective trophies at the 2024 Shanghai Masters (Source: Getty)

The first three clashes between Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner all went the Serb's way. The Italian though, snapped the losing streak in the Round Robin phase at the 2023 Nitto ATP Finals. However, it was the 24-time Grand Slam winner who had the last laugh at the year-end event as he defeated the Italian in its final.

Since then, they have faced each other competitively on three more occasions, and it's Sinner who has won them all. Their latest competitive meeting came in the final of the 2024 Shanghai Masters, which the Italian won 7-6(4), 6-3. Even their semifinal clash at the exhibition tournament, Six Kings Slam, ended in favor of the Italian.

While Djokovic has undoubtedly been playing some of his best tennis of recent times at the 2025 French Open, Sinner's form has been exceptional. The World No. 1 is yet to drop a set in Paris, having reached the semifinals after routing the likes of Jiri Lehecka, Andrey Rublev and Alexander Bublik.

