WATCH: Novak Djokovic shows off his goofy side as he unveils the 'Snovak' ahead of winter season

Novak Djokovic donned heavy winter gear and adopted a hilarious new walk as he prepped up to beat the heat with the new version of himself he named 'Snovak'. The Serb visited Paris to be a part of the inauguration of Paris Saint-Germain's campus.

Djokovic is currently recuperating after a year full of ups and downs. This season saw the Serb far from his finest as he failed to win a single Major for the first time since 2017. Interestingly, the only event he won this year was the Paris Olympics, where after years of struggle, he finally won the elusive gold.

Despite an underwhelming season, by his standards, the 37-year-old managed to qualify for the ATP Finals but decided to pull out of the event due to an injury, which he announced via Instagram.

However, the Serb seems to be enjoying his time off the court and hasn't shied away from showing off his goofy side to his fans on TikTok, which he joined this year.

In his latest TikTok video, Djokovic, who is currently in Paris, donned heavy winter gear, a green beanie, and goggles as he hilariously imitated the walk of an avatar on a screen at a Paris hotel where he is currently residing. He dubbed his winter version 'Snovak'.

The former World No. 1, an ardent follower of football, attended the inauguration of the popular football club PSG's campus. He met up with the club's president Nasser al-Khelaifi, who showed him around the place and also gifted him a home jersey of the club.

"I am going to play in the first week of 2025" - Novak Djokovic makes his intentions clear about the upcoming season

Novak Djokovic recently attended the Euroleague basketball match between Crvena Zvezda and Alba Berlina where he revealed to Sport Klub that he needed to recuperate in order to give it his all next season.

He also mentioned that he planned to play a warm-up event before the Australian Open where he will try to win an unprecedented 25th Major.

Tennis is still my focus! I am going at full throttle in the off-season, we go for another ride. I just needed to recharge and refresh a bit after an exhausting year," the Serb said.

"I am going to play in the first week of the season, I am just not sure yet where. Then, of course, Australian Open," he added.

The Serb has dropped to World No. 7 after an underwhelming season. His decision not to defend his title at the ATP Finals cost him 1300 points.

