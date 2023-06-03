WATCH: Novak Djokovic all smiles as Serbian journalists offer bananas, dates, water and a magnet for recovery ahead of French Open 4R clash

Novak Djokovic could not contain his joy as he received refreshments from Serbian journalists during his press conference at the 2023 French Open.

Djokovic defeated Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in straight sets to advance to the fourth round in Paris for the 14th time in a row. Despite the scoreline reading 7-6(4), 7-6(5), 6-2, the match was closer than it appeared, with the first two sets lasting nearly three hours.

The match clocked in at three hours and 36 minutes, marking the Serb's longest-ever straight-sets win at a Grand Slam. It surpassed his thrilling three-hour and 16-minute-long battle against Juan Martin del Potro at the 2018 US Open.

Following his win, Djokovic was welcomed to his press conference with bananas, dates, water, and a magnet by Serbian journalists. The legendary player's joy at the gesture was palpable as he laughed while collecting the refreshments and posed with them afterwards.

After defeating Marton Fucsovics in the second round, the 22-time Grand Slam champion was questioned about his gestures towards his player's box during the match. The Serb had joked about requesting water, dates, and bananas, which his team didn't comprehend, only to later be left with a magnet taped to his chest.

Remembering the incident, the journalists decided to offer him the same items.

"We don't have much time to start to name the many injuries I have" - Novak Djokovic ahead of French Open 4R clash

Novak Djokovic took a medical timeout during the French Open 3R match

Novak Djokovic requested a medical timeout prior to the start of the third set in his third-round match against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina and received treatment on his thigh.

When questioned about the reason for the timeout and whether it indicated any concerning injuries for the remainder of the tournament, the Serb responded that there wasn't enough time to address all the injuries he was dealing with.

"Look, we don't have much time to start to name the many injuries I have, and the list is quite long. So, I mean, you know, I don't want to sit here and talk about these things that are not preventing me from playing. I still kept on playing," he said.

The two-time French Open champion will continue his quest for a record 23rd Grand Slam against Juan Pablo Varillas in the fourth round on Sunday, June 4. Varillas knocked out 13th seed Hubert Hurkacz in a closely-contested five-set encounter, winning 3-6, 6-3, 7-6(3), 4-6, 6-2 to book his spot against the Serb.

