WATCH: Novak Djokovic stomps on two racquets in frustration during ATP Finals win over Holger Rune

Novak Djokovic lost his cool in dramatic fashion during a closely contested battle against Holger Rune at the 2023 ATP Finals on Sunday, November 12.

Djokovic and Rune faced off in a rematch of their recent Paris Masters quarterfinal, marking the start of their campaigns at the year-end championships. In a neck-and-neck battle, the Serb clinched the opening set in a tiebreak.

The second set followed a similar pattern, with the Dane forcing a decider by capitalizing on an uncharacteristically subpar performance from the World No. 1 in the tiebreak.

As the third set unfolded in similar fashion, the 24-time Grand Slam champion vented his frustration by vehemently stomping on two racquets until they lay destroyed by his side.

Despite his outburst, the Serb secured a decisive break of serve in the final set, winning 7-6(4), 6-7(1), 6-3 after a marathon three-hour battle. In doing so, he also clinched his record-extending eighth year-end World No. 1 ranking.

Novak Djokovic expresses regret over breaking his racquets during ATP Finals clash against Holger Rune

Following his victory, Novak Djokovic admitted that although breaking racquets may have helped release frustration, he wouldn't encourage such behavior for himself or his fellow players.

"I mean, some people are saying that if you want to use that word 'pragmatic' for me to do that because then I can release whatever tension I'm holding and frustration and move on, maybe that was the case tonight. But I wouldn't encourage anybody doing that. Neither do I encourage myself," he said in his post-match press conference.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion further expressed dissatisfaction with his conduct and acknowledged that there are smarter ways to alleviate tension.

"I'm not happy. I'm not happy with that. I definitely don't like that I have done that, but I have done it and that is it and I have to take responsibility. Yeah, I guess in some cases it has happened in the past where I do that and come back playing more freely, I guess, just letting go. There are different ways, maybe smarter ways to let go of the frustration than breaking a racquet," he added with a smile.

Djokovic is aiming to win his record seventh ATP Finals at this year's event. The Serb has two group stage fixtures remaining, against Jannik Sinner and Stefanos Tsitsipas.

The World No. 1 has emerged victorious in all three of his tour-level encounters against Sinner, winning their most recent clash in the Wimbledon 2023 semifinals in straight sets.

Djokovic also enjoys a dominant 11-2 lead in his head-to-head record against Tsitsipas. He claimed a straight-sets victory over the Greek in their latest clash in the 2023 Australian Open final.

