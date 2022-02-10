Watch: Novak Djokovic cannot stop laughing during novel training session

Novak Djokovic is currently training at his academy in Belgrade for his imminent return to action but that does not mean it is only serious business for the Serb. In a recently-surfaced video, the World No. 1 was spotted having the time of his life.

The video, shared originally by the Novak Tennis Center to their Instagram story, showed Djokovic in the middle of a training session. However, it was not a usual session where an athlete only worked on their physical fitness.

One of the people who organized the training session was Dr. Ranko Rajovic, the author of the acclaimed NTC program. Mainly targeted at children, the program aims to promote the development of motor abilities through physical activity and has been implemented in Serbia since 2009.

Under the supervision of Rajovic, the concept was extended to the 20-time Grand Slam champion's session in the form of a brain training game. Working out on a treadmill, the World No. 1 had to hop right and name a food item that was red in color and then hop to the left while naming a yellow-colored food item.

The 34-year-old could not hold back his laughter as he rattled off items at breakneck speed -- tomato, yellow bell pepper, apple, banana and finally, radish. He was in stitches by the time he thought of the fifth name and broke down in a fit of laughter, unable to continue the session any longer.

"Train your mind, it is your strongest muscle," the video was initially captioned on Instagram by Mico Miladinovic.

Novak Djokovic to begin 2022 season at Dubai Tennis Championships

Novak Djokovic will play his first competitive match of the 2022 season at the Dubai Tennis Championships. Alongside the World No. 1, eight players from the top 20 in the ATP rankings will be vying for the ATP 500 title in the tournament's 30th edition.

José Morgado @josemorgado Novak Djokovic will return in the Dubai ATP 500. In 3.5 weeks. Novak Djokovic will return in the Dubai ATP 500. In 3.5 weeks. https://t.co/F52RCZmk0r

The next highest seeds in the event, held between February 21-26, are World No. 7 Andrey Rublev and World No. 9 Felix Auger-Aliassime. The Serb is a five-time winner in Dubai and is currently on a five-match winning streak. As the defending champion, the World No. 1 chose not to participate in 2021.

Following that, the 20-time Grand Slam champion is slated to compete in the Indian Wells Masters. The entry list for the tournament features the 35-year-old's name as the No. 1 seed but whether he will be allowed to participate in the face of vaccination requirements remains to be seen.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala