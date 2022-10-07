Watch: Novak Djokovic stops his car to thank fans after Astana Open 2nd-round win 

Twenty-one-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic secured his place in the quarterfinals of the ATP 500 Astana Open with a dominant straight-sets win over Botic van de Zandschulp. The fourth seed outclassed the Dutchman 6-3, 6-1 in an hour and 11 minutes.

On the way back to the hotel after his victory, Djokovic stopped his car to interact with a few of his loyal fans.

A short video of the moment was posted to Twitter and can be viewed below:

Yerik_nolefamkz 🇰🇿 @yerikilyassov



#Djokovic 🤜🏼🤛with @DjokerNole on the way back from match. He just stopped the car to say "thank you". As I told him we were proud of him today (as always). See you tomorrow 😱

Djokovic returned to action at the 2022 Laver Cup after being disallowed entry into the United States due to his unvaccinated status.

The former World No.1 couldn't guide Team Europe over the line against Team World, but managed to pick up an emphatic win over US Open semifinalist Frances Tiafoe as well as a doubles victory over Jack Sock and Alex de Minaur alongside Matteo Berrettini.

He followed it up with a brilliant title-winning run at the inaugural Tel Aviv Open in Israel, where he defeated Pablo Andujar, Vasek Pospisil, and Roman Safiullin en route to the final. He beat Marin Cilic in straight sets to clinch the 89th ATP singles title of his career.

José Morgado @josemorgado Novak Djokovic beats Marin Cilic 6-3, 6-4 to win an 89th career singles title in Tel Aviv, Israel. Didn't drop a set all week.



3rd title of the year, looking good.

Novak Djokovic 3 wins away from 90th ATP title

Novak Djokovic at the 2022 Laver Cup - Day 3

Novak Djokovic is just three wins away from his 90th ATP singles title. He will square off against World No. 18 Karen Khachanov in the quarterfinals of the Astana Open on Friday.

The Serb leads 6-1 in the head-to-head against the Russian, defeating him in their most recent meeting at the 2022 Serbia Open. Khachanov started on a strong note by claiming the first set 6-4 but couldn't capitalize on the momentum, eventually losing the match 4-6, 6-1, 6-2. A win for the former World No. 1 would set up a potential semifinal encounter against second seed Daniil Medvedev.

Djokovic is currently on a six-match win streak and hasn't dropped a set in any of those matches. He will look to continue his rich vein of form heading into the Rolex Paris Masters at the end of the month.

The Serb has won the Paris Masters six times in his career and is the defending champion. He lifted the trophy in 2021 by defeating the likes of Gael Monfils, Taylor Fritz, Hubert Hurkacz and Medvedev.

William Hill @WilliamHill



Novak Djokovic (37)

Rafael Nadal (36)

Roger Federer (28)

Andre Agassi (17)

Andy Murray (14)



Novak Djokovic overtakes Rafael Nadal following his victory at the Paris Masters last night. Players with the most Masters 1000 wins on the ATP Tour: Novak Djokovic (37) Rafael Nadal (36) Roger Federer (28) Andre Agassi (17) Andy Murray (14)

