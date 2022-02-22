×
Watch: Novak Djokovic surprises young fan with memorable gift following his win in Dubai

Novak Djokovic surprised a young fan with a memorable gift in Dubai.
Rohit R
ANALYST
Modified Feb 22, 2022 12:18 PM IST
Novak Djokovic was delighted after making a winning return to tennis as he defeated Lorezno Musetti in his first-round match at the Dubai Tennis Championships on Monday. The Serb was cheered on by a huge contingent of loyal fans, who were excited to see him play again after so long.

One fan in particular of the World No. 1 had a more memorable experience than the others. As Djokovic was making his way back to the locker room after his match, he met an ardent young fan. The Serb gave him one of his T-shirts, leaving the boy in raptures after receiving such a cherished item from his idol.

"Thank you Novak for the t-shirt. I'm very happy! Idemo!"

This isn't the first time Djokovic has delighted a young fan by gifting them something. Following his victory over Stefanos Tsitsipas in the 2021 Roland Garros final, he gave his racquet to a young boy who had been extremely vocal in his support for him.

The Serb did the same after winning his 20th Grand Slam title at last year's Wimbledon.

Djokovic's relationship with his young fans has been quite a treat to witness over the years. On numerous occasions, he has gifted them something they will cherish for a lifetime.

Couldn’t have asked for a better reception back on court 🙏🏼 #DDFTennis #NoleFam📸: Karim Sahib https://t.co/fEhcyYBCfD

Novak Djokovic off to a great start at the 2022 Dubai Tennis Championships

Novak Djokovic at the 2022 Dubai Tennis Championships.
After being sidelined from the Australian Open at the start of the year due to a visa controversy, Djokovic is participating in his first tournament of the year. He made a strong start to his Dubai campaign, securing a 6-3, 6-3 win over Lorenzo Musetti in the opening round.

Novak Djokovic wins over Italian Musetti! 🎾🔥@DjokerNole #DDFTennis #ATP @atptour https://t.co/XgjnM7RJTU

Playing in his first match since last year's Davis Cup Finals in early December, the 20-time Major champion was solid throughout the contest. His opponent in the second round will be either Karen Khachanov or Alex de Minaur. He leads 4-1 in the head-to-head against the former and hasn't played against the latter.

The Serb's reign at the top of the rankings might also come to an end this week. Daniil Medvedev, who's competing in the Mexican Open, will replace him as the top-ranked player if he wins the title. If the Russian fails to do so, Djokovic will have to advance one round further than him to remain World No. 1.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala
