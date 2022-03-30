Watch: Novak Djokovic training on clay ahead of the Monte-Carlo Masters

Novak Djokovic is all set to return to action at the Monte-Carlo Masters following a bleak start to 2022. The Serb has played only three matches this year, defeating Lorenzo Musetti and Karen Khachanov at the Dubai Tennis Championships before falling to Jiri Vesely in the quarterfinals.

Having missed the recent Sunshine Double due to America's vaccine mandate, the World No. 1 will face no such resistance at the ATP 1000 event in France. The Serb is headlining the event alongside eight of the top ten players -- Rafael Nadal (rib fracture) and Matteo Berrettini (hand injury) being the only ones missing.

In a video shared on social media by Jelena Medic, a sports reporter with Serbian tabloid Blic, Djokovic was spotted hitting the claycourts in Belgrade ahead of his first clay tournament of the season.

The Serb was mainly spotted perfecting his serve in the clip, but also treated his fans to some forehands as well.

Jelena Medic @jjmedic89 Novak Đoković je trenirao danas na Dorćolu. Nole za nekoliko dana putuje za Monte Karlo. Novak Đoković je trenirao danas na Dorćolu. Nole za nekoliko dana putuje za Monte Karlo. https://t.co/vDdFx0mmmK

The Monte-Carlo Masters will be held from April 10-17, following which the 34-year will immediately begin his Serbia Open campaign (April 18-24). The 20-time Grand Slam champion is a two-time winner in both events.

Novak Djokovic is defending the maximum points during the upcoming clay season

Novak Djokovic is defending the most points of any ATP player during the clay swing

It is vital that Novak Djokovic is fully prepared for the clay season since he is the ATP player who has the most to lose. The World No. 1 is defending a total of 3,530 ranking points, almost 200 points more than Stefanos Tsitsipas (3,355) in second place.

Oleg S. @AnnaK_4ever Points to defend during clay court season (Monte Carlo through Roland Garros)



Medvedev 790

Djokovic 3530

Zverev 2160

Nadal 2860

Tsitsipas 3355 Points to defend during clay court season (Monte Carlo through Roland Garros)Medvedev 790Djokovic 3530Zverev 2160Nadal 2860Tsitsipas 3355 https://t.co/v45eXk9UqI

At the Monte-Carlo Masters, the Serb is defending 90 points from his quarterfinal finish in the 2019 edition. The 20-time Grand Slam champion has 600 points and 500 points respectively at stake at the Rome Masters and Madrid Masters, thanks to his finish as the runner-up (2021) in the former and a title run (2019) in the latter.

Djokovic also has a total of 340 points to defend in Belgrade -- 250 points from a title triumph at the one-off Belgrade Open from 2021, and 90 points from his semifinal exit at the Serbia Open last year. Finally, the Serb will be defending 2000 points at Roland Garros courtesy of his vanquishing of Tsitsipas in the final last year to win his 19th Major.

