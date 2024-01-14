WATCH: Novak Djokovic urges Dino Prizmic to soak in the applause from Australian Open crowd after 1R battle, joins fans in giving him standing ovation

In a heartwarming gesture, Novak Djokovic urged Dino Prizmic to receive applause from the crowd inside Rod Laver Arena after their first-round battle at the 2024 Australian Open on Sunday, January 14.

Djokovic was made to work hard by Prizmic, who entered the main draw after going through the qualifiers, to earn a win on Sunday. Playing his Grand Slam debut at the senior level, Prizmic broke his opponent four times and hung tough for more than four hours to delay the loss.

Prizmic started the tie shakily as the Serb secured the set 6-2 in a flash. The 2023 French Open Boys' winner bounced back in the second set and leveled the scores at 1-1. His opponent took the lead again by taking the third set and raced to a 4-0 advantage in the fourth as well.

However, Dino Prizmic did not capitulate easily and won three games in a row to stretch the 24-time Grand Slam champion further. The World No. 1, however, kept his calm and edged the spirited Croatian out. He won the match 6-2, 6-7(5), 6-3, 6-4 and booked his berth in the second round.

Even though Prizmic lost the tie, he earned the praise of Djokovic and thousands in attendance inside the arena. The Serb acknowledged the 18-year-old's valiant effort and asked him to soak in the standing ovation from the spectators and himself.

The video of the Serb's gesture can be watched below:

Novak Djokovic believes he is his biggest threat at Australian Open 2024

During the pre-tournament press conference, Novak Djokovic suggested that he needs to overcome his inner-self to succeed in his hunt for the 11th Australian Open title. While answering a question about his biggest threat, he said:

"Myself always first, and then of course all the other best players in the world. Any player is here with, I'm sure, intention to achieve the dream of winning a Grand Slam. Some players are obviously more expected to go further than some others. It's 128 draw."

The Serb further expressed his excitement for the tournament, saying:

"It's a Grand Slam. We know what Grand Slam represents for our sport. It's where every player wants to play their best tennis. It's exciting to be a part of another slam."

Notably, the Serb made his Grand Slam debut at the Australian Open in 2005. Furthermore, he won his first Grand Slam trophy at the same tournament in 2008 after defeating Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in the final.

