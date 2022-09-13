In pictures: Novak Djokovic lights up baby brother Djordje's wedding along with wife Jelena

Novak Djokovic and his wife Jelena attended the wedding of the 21-time Major winner's youngest brother Djordje at St. Mark's Church in Belgrade on Monday. Djordje - a former tennis player - is the tournament director at the Serbia Open in Belgrade.

Here's a video of Djokovic and Jelena arriving for Djordje's wedding:

An ecstatic Novak Djokovic gave bills to trumpeters in front of the church. After the newlyweds - Djordje and Saska - came out, Djokovic asked them to play Miroslav Ilic's songs "Luckasta si ti" and "Danas, miko, marnis svoga son."

Djokovic currently has some unexpected downtime from the sport. Due to his COVID-19 vaccination stance, the 35-year-old could not feature on North American hardcourts this summer - culminating at the US Open on Sunday.

For the same reason, he was unable to participate at the Australian Open, Indian Wells and Miami earlier this year. Making a belated start to the season in Dubai, the Serb won his first title of 2022 in Rome - where he won his sixth title.

After his title defense at Roland Garros ended against eventual winner Rafael Nadal in the quarterfinals, Djokovic won his seventh Wimbledon title - beating surprise finalist Nick Kyrgios in a four-set final.

What's next for Novak Djokovic?

Djokovic on Day 14: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022

Novak Djokovic is expected to return to action for Team Europe at the Laver Cup later this month (September 23-25), where he is set to team up with his Big 4 peers Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray.

Roland Garros and US Open finalist Casper Ruud and Stefanos Tsitsipas are the other players for Team Europe, who will seek to win a fifth-straight title at the O2 in London.

While Federer hasn't played competitively since Wimbledon last year, Nadal made the fourth round at the US Open last week where he lost to Frances Tiafoe. Meanwhile, Murray is coming off a first third-round appearance in New York in six years. The Scot will also be making his Laver Cup debut.

Djokovic is winless in two matches - one singles and one doubles - at the Laver Cup in his lone appearance in the team competition in 2018. The record nine-time Australian Open winner will look to correct that anomaly as Team Europe seek to extend their perfect Laver Cup record against Team World.

