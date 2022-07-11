Watch: Novak Djokovic and his wife Jelena recreate Serb's iconic pose from QF comeback against Jannik Sinner to celebrate Wimbledon title

Novak Djokovic moved one step closer to Rafael Nadal in the Slam race on Sunday, defeating Nick Kyrgios in the final of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships to win his 21st Grand Slam title.

Although the Serb went down in the first set, he found his footing soon afterwards to completely dominate the rest of the match and seal off the win with a 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6(3) scoreline.

While most players would have celebrated their triumph by falling to the ground in disbelief, the Serb stood apart from the pack once more with a novel celebration. The 21-time Grand Slam champion laid down on his belly and stretched his arms out, almost mimicking a bird or an airplane. Interestingly, the celebration was recreated by his wife Jelena from his player's box as well.

For those unaware, the celebration is a reference to the pose he struck during his quarterfinal clash against Jannik Sinner, where the 35-year-old mounted an extraordinary comeback in five sets.

After hitting a particularly impressive backhand crosscourt winner against the Italian in the deciding set, the former World No. 1 celebrated with a similar pose, earning a loud round of applause from the Center Court crowd. The moment went viral on social media too, earning more praise from fans for his insane athleticism.

With the World No. 3's flexibility on the tennis court seen as one of his trademark characteristics, it is quite fitting that he decided to recreate the same celebration to acknowledge his extraordinary achievement today.

In addition to the airplane pose, Novak Djokovic also celebrated the Wimbledon triumph with his usual act of tearing off a piece of grass from the court and eating it - a routine that has happened seven times to date at SW19.

With the title run at Wimbledon, Novak Djokovic has become the only player in the Open Era to win two Grand Slams on seven different occasions

Novak Djokovic earned himself several records after his triumph at Wimbledon

Having won Wimbledon seven times now, Novak Djokovic added yet another record to his name, in that he is the only man in the Open Era to win two Grand Slams on seven different occasions.

#Wimbledon 1949 - Novak #Djokovic is the first player in the Open Era to win the title in Wimbledon after having drop the first set in quarter-finals, semi-finals and final - and the first since Ted Schroeder in 1949. Warrior. #Wimbledon Final 1949 - Novak #Djokovic is the first player in the Open Era to win the title in Wimbledon after having drop the first set in quarter-finals, semi-finals and final - and the first since Ted Schroeder in 1949. Warrior.#Wimbledon #WimbledonFinal https://t.co/NQOafuQcDh

The 35-year-old has won the Australian Open nine times so far, the most in the tournament's storied history.

With his comeback victory against Nick Kyrgios, the World No. 3 also became the first man in the Open Era to win the title at SW19 after dropping the first set in the quarterfinals, semifinals and final.

